CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

By Ben Souza
The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel.

The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.

This update comes hours after Royal Caribbean Group gave an update showing that just 0.02% of all passengers who have taken a cruise since they resumed cruises in June has tested positive on one of their cruise ships.

The report when on to say that all cases of the Omicron variant on their ships were either asymptomatic or they were mild cases.  They have reported zero hospitalizations among passengers who have tested positive for Omicron.

CLIA, the world’s largest cruise association, posted the following statement in response to the CDC’s decision today:

The CDC is now recommending the following for those who go on a cruise:

  • People who go on a cruise should get tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.
  • Along with testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel.

The CDC’s latest cruise travel updates can be read here.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
