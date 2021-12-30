CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel.



The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.

This update comes hours after Royal Caribbean Group gave an update showing that just 0.02% of all passengers who have taken a cruise since they resumed cruises in June has tested positive on one of their cruise ships.

The report when on to say that all cases of the Omicron variant on their ships were either asymptomatic or they were mild cases. They have reported zero hospitalizations among passengers who have tested positive for Omicron.

CLIA, the world’s largest cruise association, posted the following statement in response to the CDC’s decision today:

CLIA Statement in Response to CDC Level 4 Warning Against Cruise Travel (30 December 2021) pic.twitter.com/nHA8hpsNv0 — Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) (@CLIAGlobal) December 30, 2021

The CDC is now recommending the following for those who go on a cruise:

People who go on a cruise should get tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

Along with testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel.

The CDC’s latest cruise travel updates can be read here.