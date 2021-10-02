Cruise News 430,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Prototype Is Double the Size of the...

430,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Prototype Is Double the Size of the Oasis Class

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

This past week at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, the Meyer Werft shipyard had several interesting cruise ship prototypes on display including a 430,000 gross ton ship that is far larger than any other cruise ship ever built.

Project Trimaran is a prototype that is unlikely to ever be built due to its enormous size. It would be almost twice as big as the current largest ship in the world (Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class) and would likely carry between 12-15,000 passengers.

Sponsored Links

One of the things that was interesting on this ship was the open areas in the middle of it. You could see right through the middle of the cruise ship. It also had a people mover (black line that goes around the ship), similar to what was proposed on Carnival Cruise Line’s Project Pinnacle that was never built.

A view of the top of the ship.

Size of the ship is listed below. It also would be about a football field longer than any current cruise ship.

Another interesting prototype was Project Helix, a 181,000 gross ton ship that possibly could be ordered by a cruise line in the future.  One of the features that we really loved was the pods that stick out in front of the ship creating unique lounges for a few cabins.

Time will tell if either of these two cruise ships ever get built.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News 430,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Prototype Is Double the Size of the...
Previous articleMardi Gras Review: Carnival Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Ship Will Have a Retractable SkyDome Over the Main Pool

Ben Souza -
A new cruise ship that will begin sailing later next year will have a retractable SkyDome over the main pool area.  The SkyDome will...
Read more
Cruise News

Luxury Cruise Ship Returning to Service Earlier Than Expected

Ben Souza -
Seabourn, an ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel company, has announced that it will resume service on Seabourn Encore earlier than expected on February 19,...
Read more
Cruise News

New Cruise Line Atlas Expands Insurance Coverage for Guests

Ben Souza -
Atlas Ocean Voyages, the world's newest cruise line, is expanding its industry-leading complimentary insurance coverage for guests with the new Atlas Assurance protection package,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,250FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Ship Will Have a Retractable SkyDome Over the Main Pool

Ben Souza -
A new cruise ship that will begin sailing later next year will have a retractable SkyDome over the main pool area.  The SkyDome will...
Read more
Cruise News

Luxury Cruise Ship Returning to Service Earlier Than Expected

Ben Souza -
Seabourn, an ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel company, has announced that it will resume service on Seabourn Encore earlier than expected on February 19,...
Read more
Cruise News

New Cruise Line Atlas Expands Insurance Coverage for Guests

Ben Souza -
Atlas Ocean Voyages, the world's newest cruise line, is expanding its industry-leading complimentary insurance coverage for guests with the new Atlas Assurance protection package,...
Read more
Cruise News

Carnival Will Have 42 Cruise Ships In Service By the End of October

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company operating over 80 cruise ships on nine cruise lines, is on pace to have 42 cruise ships...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

430,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship Prototype Is Double the Size of the Oasis Class

Ben Souza -
This past week at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, the Meyer Werft shipyard had several interesting cruise ship prototypes on display including a 430,000...

Mardi Gras Review: Carnival Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
I recently had the opportunity to take a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.  My seven day cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share