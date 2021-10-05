Royal Caribbean Bringing Back The Key Benefits on Cruises

Royal Caribbean is bringing back The Key and will begin to rollout the program to their cruise ships over the next few months.

The first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to bring back The Key was the latest sailing on the world’s largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas. The cruise line said that the program will begin to will be rolled out to more cruise ships over the next few months.

The Key is a program that can be purchased for your cruise that will give you extra benefits that will help enhance your cruise. The price varies by sailing and Royal Caribbean only sells a select number of them for each cruise.

The Key includes includes priority check-in and boarding, carry-on luggage drop off with delivery to stateroom, exclusive welcome lunch at Chops Grille, private hours for select ship activities, priority port of call debarkation, reserved seating at shows, VOOM Surf + Stream internet package for one device per person and choice debarkation with an a la carte breakfast.