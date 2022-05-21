Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Lowest Prices of the Year

Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Lowest Prices of the Year

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Celebrity Cruises is offering their lowest prices of the year on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and to Europe.

From now until June 2, 2022, Celebrity Cruises is offering their lowest fares of the year that has seven night cruises in an infinite balcony cabin starting at just $399 per person.

This sale from Celebrity Cruises includes the following:

  • 7 night Caribbean cruises in an infinite balcony starting at $399
  • 7 night cruise to Alaska starting at $399
  • 7 night cruise to Europe starting at $949
  • Includes $100 in onboard credit
  • Sale ends on June 2, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

This offer is good for cruises on Celebrity that depart from June 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023 and includes the cruise line’s newest ship, Celebrity Beyond.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Celebrity Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit CelebrityCruises.com.

Cruises to the Galapagos are not included in this sale and it is open to both American and Canadian cruisers.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
