Royal Caribbean Extends Protocols for Cruises From North America and Europe

Royal Caribbean has announced that they have extended their health protocols for cruise ships that depart from North America through September 30, 2022 and sailings from Europe through June 30, 2022.



All of Royal Caribbean’s health protocols will remain unchanged and there will no longer be testing requirements in the terminal for cruises from Italy.

Guests 12 years and older must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with the final dose administered at least 14 days before their Royal Caribbean cruise.

Guests who are fully vaccinated must show a negative result for a PCR or antigen test taken no more than 2 days before boarding day.

Guests who are considered unvaccinated must show a negative result for a PCR or antigen test taken no more than 1 day before boarding day.

Kids under 12 years who have been vaccinated may present proof of full vaccination and follow the testing protocols for vaccinated guests.

Masks are optional for vaccinated guests and recommended for unvaccinated children while onboard. In Royal Caribbean cruise terminals, masks are optional unless required by local regulation. Some destinations we visit may require masks. Guests under 2 years old don’t need to wear a mask.