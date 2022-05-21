Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti Later This Year

A cruise line has added new cruises to Tahiti that will sail later this year and has canceled scheduled cruises to Asia in 2022.



Windstar Cruises has canceled cruises in Asia that were scheduled to sail in the fall of 2022 on Star Breeze. The cruise ship will now stay in Alaska for an extended season before heading to Tahiti for cruises in the French Polynesia.

During October 2022, Windstar will celebrate its 35th anniversary of operating cruises in Tahiti – one of the first cruise lines to offer overnight cruises in the region. All sailings aboard Wind Spirit and Star Breeze in Tahiti will join in the celebration with special events planned during the cruise.

On November 11 Star Breeze departs for a trans-ocean journey to Sydney, arriving on November 22 for a scheduled charter cruise. The shift will make the December 4 Tasman Sea Treasures: New Zealand Fjords & South Australia Windstar’s first commercial cruise offered in the region.

2022 marks Windstar’s first time offering comprehensive itineraries to New Zealand and Australia, visiting small, rarely visited ports of call like Middle Percy Island.

“As Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and South Korea are all currently still closed to cruising, Windstar joins several other cruise lines in making this decision to cancel cruises in Asia for fall,” says Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “We hope our guests rebook on these same fantastic itineraries for next year.”