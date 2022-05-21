Cruise News Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti Later This Year

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti Later This Year

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line has added new cruises to Tahiti that will sail later this year and has canceled scheduled cruises to Asia in 2022.

Windstar Cruises has canceled cruises in Asia that were scheduled to sail in the fall of 2022 on Star Breeze.  The cruise ship will now stay in Alaska for an extended season before heading to Tahiti for cruises in the French Polynesia.

During October 2022, Windstar will celebrate its 35th anniversary of operating cruises in Tahiti – one of the first cruise lines to offer overnight cruises in the region. All sailings aboard Wind Spirit and Star Breeze in Tahiti will join in the celebration with special events planned during the cruise.

On November 11 Star Breeze departs for a trans-ocean journey to Sydney, arriving on November 22 for a scheduled charter cruise. The shift will make the December 4 Tasman Sea Treasures: New Zealand Fjords & South Australia Windstar’s first commercial cruise offered in the region.

Sponsored Links

2022 marks Windstar’s first time offering comprehensive itineraries to New Zealand and Australia, visiting small, rarely visited ports of call like Middle Percy Island.

“As Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and South Korea are all currently still closed to cruising, Windstar joins several other cruise lines in making this decision to cancel cruises in Asia for fall,” says Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “We hope our guests rebook on these same fantastic itineraries for next year.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti Later This Year
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2 Years
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Extends Protocols for Cruises From North America and Europe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

What It’s Like to Cruise on Carnival’s Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Continue to See Record Demand for Cruises

Ben Souza -
Oceania Cruises is the latest cruise line to see record demand for cruises after they had one of their best booking days ever. Last week,...
Read more
Cruise News

New Cruise Ship Will Have Outward Facing Pool Deck

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has unveiled features that will be on their new cruise ship debuting next year that include an outward facing pool deck...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,669FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

What It’s Like to Cruise on Carnival’s Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Continue to See Record Demand for Cruises

Ben Souza -
Oceania Cruises is the latest cruise line to see record demand for cruises after they had one of their best booking days ever. Last week,...
Read more
Cruise News

New Cruise Ship Will Have Outward Facing Pool Deck

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has unveiled features that will be on their new cruise ship debuting next year that include an outward facing pool deck...
Read more
Cruise News

7 Reasons To Take a Cruise with Azamara

Ben Souza -
Earlier this week, I disembarked from my first cruise that I've ever taken with Azamara. The cruise line invited me on a shakedown cruise...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships...
Costa Venezia

What It’s Like to Cruise on Carnival’s Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share