Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2 Years

Carnival Cruise Line has brought back a popular program and is once again accepting reservations for guests who want to get married or have vow renewals on Carnival cruise ships.



Reservations for Carnival’s weddings and vow renewals have opened for cruises starting September 2022 and beyond.

“For decades, Carnival has been the leading wedding operator in the cruise industry, so we are very excited to restart our wedding program for our guests who have been longing to celebrate their nuptials on board our ships,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “Creating special memories for our guests is what we do, it’s who we are, and the time to help them live out the weddings of their dreams is back!”

Carnival Cruise Line’s wedding and vow renewal offerings are expansive, giving guests the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime with a ceremony as unique as the couple. With the help of Carnival’s dedicated team of trained wedding planners, guests can choose from ceremonies at sea aboard a Carnival ship; on embarkation day, allowing them to invite guests who are not sailing and can debark after the ceremony; and even at select port of call destinations.

Sponsored Links



From the ceremony, music and décor to photography, cocktail receptions and more, the Weddings by Carnival team puts the fun back in the wedding planning process. Packages range from intimate ceremonies to larger celebrations with family and friends.

This September will be the first time Carnival Cruise Line is offering weddings and vow renewals since March 2020, before the line’s pause in guest operations. The wedding program is limited to ships sailing from the U.S. at this time.