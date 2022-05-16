Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2...

Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2 Years

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has brought back a popular program and is once again accepting reservations for guests who want to get married or have vow renewals on Carnival cruise ships.

Reservations for Carnival’s weddings and vow renewals have opened for cruises starting September 2022 and beyond.

“For decades, Carnival has been the leading wedding operator in the cruise industry, so we are very excited to restart our wedding program for our guests who have been longing to celebrate their nuptials on board our ships,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “Creating special memories for our guests is what we do, it’s who we are, and the time to help them live out the weddings of their dreams is back!”

Carnival Cruise Line’s wedding and vow renewal offerings are expansive, giving guests the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime with a ceremony as unique as the couple. With the help of Carnival’s dedicated team of trained wedding planners, guests can choose from ceremonies at sea aboard a Carnival ship; on embarkation day, allowing them to invite guests who are not sailing and can debark after the ceremony; and even at select port of call destinations.

Sponsored Links

From the ceremony, music and décor to photography, cocktail receptions and more, the Weddings by Carnival team puts the fun back in the wedding planning process. Packages range from intimate ceremonies to larger celebrations with family and friends.

This September will be the first time Carnival Cruise Line is offering weddings and vow renewals since March 2020, before the line’s pause in guest operations. The wedding program is limited to ships sailing from the U.S. at this time.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2...
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line broke ground today on a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Hikes CHEERS! Beverage Package Price

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line raised the price of their CHEERS! Beverage Package that is available for purchase on each of their cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line's...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Raised Amenity Prices This Past Week

Ben Souza -
Over the past week, Carnival Cruise Line raised some onboard prices on their cruise ships including daily gratuities and WiFi plans. Carnival Cruise Line raised...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,651FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line broke ground today on a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Hikes CHEERS! Beverage Package Price

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line raised the price of their CHEERS! Beverage Package that is available for purchase on each of their cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line's...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Raised Amenity Prices This Past Week

Ben Souza -
Over the past week, Carnival Cruise Line raised some onboard prices on their cruise ships including daily gratuities and WiFi plans. Carnival Cruise Line raised...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

All Carnival Cruise Ships Based in the U.S. Are Now Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line became the first major cruise line to bring all of their U.S. cruise ships back into service today when Carnival Splendor...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has brought back a popular program and is once again accepting reservations for guests who want to get married or have...

Carnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line broke ground today on a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share