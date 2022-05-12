Carnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line broke ground today on a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be capable of having two of Carnival’s largest cruise ships visit on the same day.



The groundbreaking ceremony for the new port took place on Grand Bahama Island. Several years ago, Carnival Cruise Line announced plans to build a new cruise port on the island and now the $200 million project is officially underway.

One million Carnival guests will visit the port each year once it is completed. Carnival Cruise Line purchased 369 acres of land and will develop two-thirds of it for the new port. The port is expected to open in late 2024 and is being developed on the south side of the island.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, gave the following statement, “As we celebrate our 50-year partnership with The Bahamas, today’s groundbreaking on our incredible new Grand Bahama destination represents an opportunity to collaborate with the government and people of Grand Bahama – to contribute to the local economy through job and business opportunities, meaningfully engage with local communities, and further expand our experience offerings for our guests who will have a breathtaking new port of call to enjoy.

“Our sincere thanks to the government of The Bahamas and The Grand Bahama Port Authority for their continued support as we begin construction. Our guests already love The Bahamas, and we are certain this new project will give them even more reason to want to visit.”

The new cruise port will have a pier that can accommodate two of the largest cruise ships in Carnival’s fleet, an interior pool, a nature reserve, dedicated shore excursion dock, and many Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for guests to enjoy.

Today’s event was an important next step as construction of the port gets underway. Additional details on the design, features and the name of the cruise port destination will be revealed over the coming months as Carnival Cruise Line finalizes its plans to maximize the fun for their cruise ship guests.