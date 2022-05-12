Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Continues Growth With the Addition of a New Ocean Cruise Ship

Viking Continues Growth With the Addition of a New Ocean Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking took delivery of a new ocean cruise ship today, Viking Mars, during a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Viking Mars will now make her way to Valletta, Malta, where the ship will be officially named on May 17, 2022—Norwegian Constitution Day—by her ceremonial godmother, Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the Countess of Carnarvon. The cruise ship will then sail itineraries in the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and Northern Europe before repositioning at the end of the year for voyages around Australia and New Zealand.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary and a year of important milestones for Viking, today we are very proud to welcome the newest ocean ship to our award-winning fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Lady Carnarvon has honored us by serving as godmother to the Viking Mars, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board this beautiful new sister ship in the coming weeks.”

Viking Mars is the newest ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet of identical sister ships.

Sponsored Links

Viking’s ocean cruise ships have a gross tonnage of 47,800, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Continues Growth With the Addition of a New Ocean Cruise Ship
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking Cruises

Viking Christened Eight New River Ships Today

Ben Souza -
A sign that the cruise industry is getting back to normal, Viking christened eight new river cruise ships today including four smaller ships that...
Read more
Viking

First Look at Viking’s New Ships for the Seine River in France

Ben Souza -
Viking is christening eight new Longships this week including four that were specifically built to cruise on the Seine River in France. Viking has...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Mississippi Floated Out 3 Months Before Debut

Ben Souza -
Viking's new cruise ship for the Mississippi River, Viking Mississippi, completed a construction milestone this week when the vessel touched water for the first...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,635FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking Cruises

Viking Christened Eight New River Ships Today

Ben Souza -
A sign that the cruise industry is getting back to normal, Viking christened eight new river cruise ships today including four smaller ships that...
Read more
Viking

First Look at Viking’s New Ships for the Seine River in France

Ben Souza -
Viking is christening eight new Longships this week including four that were specifically built to cruise on the Seine River in France. Viking has...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Mississippi Floated Out 3 Months Before Debut

Ben Souza -
Viking's new cruise ship for the Mississippi River, Viking Mississippi, completed a construction milestone this week when the vessel touched water for the first...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Kicks Off Successful Start On Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

Ben Souza -
Viking is celebrating their 25 anniversary this year and they are now sailing to all seven continents after the successful debut of their new...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Starts Construction on New Cruise Port in the Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line broke ground today on a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be...

Viking Continues Growth With the Addition of a New Ocean Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Viking took delivery of a new ocean cruise ship today, Viking Mars, during a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Viking Mars will...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share