Viking Continues Growth With the Addition of a New Ocean Cruise Ship

Viking took delivery of a new ocean cruise ship today, Viking Mars, during a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.



Viking Mars will now make her way to Valletta, Malta, where the ship will be officially named on May 17, 2022—Norwegian Constitution Day—by her ceremonial godmother, Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the Countess of Carnarvon. The cruise ship will then sail itineraries in the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and Northern Europe before repositioning at the end of the year for voyages around Australia and New Zealand.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary and a year of important milestones for Viking, today we are very proud to welcome the newest ocean ship to our award-winning fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Lady Carnarvon has honored us by serving as godmother to the Viking Mars, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board this beautiful new sister ship in the coming weeks.”

Viking Mars is the newest ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet of identical sister ships.

Viking’s ocean cruise ships have a gross tonnage of 47,800, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.