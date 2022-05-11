Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May 25, 2022.



Princess Premier is available for purchase starting on May 25, 2022 for cruises that depart on or after June 25, 2022. This package offers a savings of more than 50% if a guest were to purchase them separately.

The $75 per day all-inclusive package includes the following:

Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi – the best WiFi at sea – for up to four-devices

New “Premier” Beverage Package – top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to $18 with bar service charge included, new selection of wines by the glass, 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water

Two specialty dining meals per person including popular restaurants like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

Digital downloads of all photos taken by professional staff onboard, plus three prints of any size up to 8 x 10

Entry into new Princess Prizes on board promotion

“Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Princess Premier is our most inclusive package, offering guests sought-after onboard amenities at an incredible value. Whether a guest prefers a standalone cruise purchase or a fully inclusive vacation, Princess has hassle-free options for everyone. Every option is intended to provide great value.”

Sponsored Links



Princess Premier also includes entry into Princess Prizes, a new experience that transforms guests’ stateroom entry into an exciting experience for chances to win cruise vacations, cash, exclusive onboard experiences and more. The prices include $100,000 in cash and a cruise for two every year for 10 years.

The addition of Princess Premier gives guests three package options when booking a cruise on Princess Cruises:

Princess Standard cruise package, including the standard cruise fare

cruise package, including the standard cruise fare Princess Plus ($40 per person, per day until May 25; $50 per person, per day starting May 25) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12, 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation

($40 per person, per day until May 25; $50 per person, per day starting May 25) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12, 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation Princess Premier ($75 per person, per day), on sale beginning May 25

($75 per person, per day), on sale beginning May 25 View Best Prices on Princess Cruises

Guests on voyages departing June 25 and beyond who previously purchased Princess Plus can upgrade to Princess Premier for an additional $25 per person, per day.