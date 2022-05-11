Cruise Lines Continue to See Record Demand for Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the latest cruise line to see record demand for cruises after they had one of their best booking days ever.



Last week, Oceania Cruises opened their 2024 sailings for bookings to the general public. The cruise line released more than 350 cruises that ranged from a week to 82 days in length that will sail from October 2023 through the end of 2024.

“The 2024 Collection launch illustrates tremendous and continued strong demand for cruising in addition to highlighting the increased trend in planning travel farther out, both for past guests and new-to-brand guests,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

All of the bookings for 2023 and 2024 cruises were new cash bookings with absolutely no dilution from Future Cruise Credits issued during the pandemic. Oceania Cruises continues to see strong demand from new-to-brand guests who are attracted to the line’s unique destination-rich itineraries with one-third of all bookings coming from first-time guests.

In addition, one-third of the total transactions included reservations for at least two cruises, and extended travel continues to prove popular with Grand Voyages performing well. The single most in-demand voyage was the 35-day circumnavigation of Australia departing December 21, 2023, where more than 60% of capacity was filled in one day.

Across the board, all destinations saw strong bookings with Asia as the most popular and with the 2023-2024 South America sailings and 2024 Northern Europe itineraries on the 1,238-guest Marina performing exceptionally well. Africa, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand also showed strong demand.

