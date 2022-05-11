Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Hikes CHEERS! Beverage Package Price

Carnival Cruise Line Hikes CHEERS! Beverage Package Price

By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line raised the price of their CHEERS! Beverage Package that is available for purchase on each of their cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line’s CHEERS! program is an all-inclusive beverage program that allows guests to enjoy a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by paying a flat daily rate. It must be purchased for the entire length of the cruise.

The new prices for Carnival’s CHEERS program is as follows:

  • Pre-Cruise Purchase Price: $59.95 per person, per day plus 18% service charge
  • Onboard Price: $64.95 per person, per day plus 18% service charge

For Carnival cruisers who want to take advantage of the pre-cruise price, CHEERS! must be purchased by 11:59pm the evening prior to the cruise.

The following beverages are available with the CHEERS! program:

  • All spirits, including cocktails, cognacs, whiskies and other spirits, as well as beer (including self-serve beer stations – PYOB) and wine and champagne by the glass, with a $20 or lower menu price per serving
  • Sodas (including specialty sodas), energy drinks, Zero-Proof frozen cocktails (including smoothies) and juices
  • Specialty coffees and hot tea served in the main dining rooms, specialty restaurants and coffee bars
  • Milkshakes, where applicable
  • 500ml bottled water and other non-alcoholic bottled beverages served in bars and lounges
  • Packaged water in the main dining rooms and specialty restaurants
  • 25 percent discount off the menu price for any spirit, cocktail or wine by the glass, costing above $20 USD per serving
  • 25 percent discount off the menu price for wine and champagne by the bottle
  • 25 percent discount off beverage seminars and classes

If one adult in a stateroom buys CHEERS!, all adults in the same stateroom must also purchase it.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May...

Cruise Lines Continue to See Record Demand for Cruises

Ben Souza -
Oceania Cruises is the latest cruise line to see record demand for cruises after they had one of their best booking days ever. Last week,...
