Carnival Cruise Line Hikes CHEERS! Beverage Package Price

Carnival Cruise Line raised the price of their CHEERS! Beverage Package that is available for purchase on each of their cruise ships.



Carnival Cruise Line’s CHEERS! program is an all-inclusive beverage program that allows guests to enjoy a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by paying a flat daily rate. It must be purchased for the entire length of the cruise.

The new prices for Carnival’s CHEERS program is as follows:

Pre-Cruise Purchase Price: $59.95 per person, per day plus 18% service charge

Onboard Price: $64.95 per person, per day plus 18% service charge

For Carnival cruisers who want to take advantage of the pre-cruise price, CHEERS! must be purchased by 11:59pm the evening prior to the cruise.

The following beverages are available with the CHEERS! program:

All spirits, including cocktails, cognacs, whiskies and other spirits, as well as beer (including self-serve beer stations – PYOB) and wine and champagne by the glass, with a $20 or lower menu price per serving

Sodas (including specialty sodas), energy drinks, Zero-Proof frozen cocktails (including smoothies) and juices

Specialty coffees and hot tea served in the main dining rooms, specialty restaurants and coffee bars

Milkshakes, where applicable

500ml bottled water and other non-alcoholic bottled beverages served in bars and lounges

Packaged water in the main dining rooms and specialty restaurants

25 percent discount off the menu price for any spirit, cocktail or wine by the glass, costing above $20 USD per serving

25 percent discount off the menu price for wine and champagne by the bottle

25 percent discount off beverage seminars and classes

If one adult in a stateroom buys CHEERS!, all adults in the same stateroom must also purchase it.