Cruise Line Closes Onboard Credit Loophole

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line offering cruises from Miami, has eliminated a loophole that allowed their Bar Tab Program to be used for anything on board their cruise ships.



As of today, Virgin Voyages’ Bar Tab Program can now only be used for beverages on their cruise ships and at The Beach Club at Bimini, the cruise line’s private destination in the Bahamas.

Up until now, guests could prepay $300 for a bar tab and receive an additional $100 credit. Once on board a Virgin cruise ship, guests could use that $400 towards any purchases on the ship, including in the retail shops and in the spa.

Virgin Voyages officially closed the loophole today and the Bar Tab Program can only be used for drinks.

Sailor’s Loot, what Virgin Voyages calls their onboard credit, can be used for any purchases on a Virgin cruise ship.

Virgin Voyages currently offers adults only cruises on two cruise ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. Gratuities, all dining options, WiFi, and basic beverages are all included in cruise fares.