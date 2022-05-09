Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Norwegian Spirit resumed cruises. All 17 of Norwegian’s cruise ships are now offering cruises.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to service after a 500-day pause began with Norwegian Jade’s July 25, 2021 sailing from Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Since then, Norwegian has systematically relaunched its cruise ships around the world.

“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”

Norwegian Spirit, which is fresh off of an extensive $100 million renovation, will be cruising through the deep blue South Pacific, visiting eight ports in 12 days, with departures from the beautiful Island of Tahiti. Itinerary highlights include a journey to Bora Bora, where guests can enjoy snorkeling and discover why the elegantly calm waters are world-famous.

Sponsored Links

They also can venture to Raiatea, which is considered the most sacred island in the South Pacific, where visitors can spend the afternoon exploring lush rainforests and the extinct volcano, Mount Temehani. The itinerary also features other destinations for guests to experience, such as Nāwiliwili, Kaua’i, where nature is truly the star.

Nicknamed “The Garden Island,” guests can admire scenic views of the Kokee Mountains and stop at the geological wonder, Fern Grotto, a lava-rock cave covered with tropical flora. This cruise departs from Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia Saturday, May 7, 2022, and disembarks on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Honolulu, Oahu.

As part of the most extensive renovation in Norwegian Cruise Line’s history, Norwegian Spirit now showcases 14 new venues, additional and updated staterooms, enhanced public areas and new hull art. Enhancements included a doubled-in-size Mandara Spa that features a new thermal suite and relaxation areas, an expanded Pulse Fitness Center and the second Onda by Scarpetta restaurant at sea.

New complimentary dining venues include an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar. Making their debut are The Social Comedy & Night Club and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge, as well as the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Raised Amenity Prices This Past Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

First Norwegian Cruise Ship of the Season Heads to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line had their first cruise ship of the 2022 Alaska season depart to the 49th state when Norwegian Bliss began a seven...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Offering the Best Deal on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is currently offering a great deal on cruises that not only include discounted cruise fares, but also a list of free...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Line’s NFT Collection Sells Out in 20 Minutes

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line launched an industry first NFT collection yesterday and it sold out in just 20 minutes. The collection was created by Manuel Di...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,624FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

First Norwegian Cruise Ship of the Season Heads to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line had their first cruise ship of the 2022 Alaska season depart to the 49th state when Norwegian Bliss began a seven...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Offering the Best Deal on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is currently offering a great deal on cruises that not only include discounted cruise fares, but also a list of free...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Line’s NFT Collection Sells Out in 20 Minutes

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line launched an industry first NFT collection yesterday and it sold out in just 20 minutes. The collection was created by Manuel Di...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Only Large U.S. Flagged Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America, the only large U.S. flagged cruise ship, has resumed cruises. Pride of America offers week long sailings around...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Norwegian Spirit resumed cruises. All 17...

Carnival Cruise Line Raised Amenity Prices This Past Week

Ben Souza -
Over the past week, Carnival Cruise Line raised some onboard prices on their cruise ships including daily gratuities and WiFi plans. Carnival Cruise Line raised...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share