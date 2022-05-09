Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Norwegian Cruise Line became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Norwegian Spirit resumed cruises. All 17 of Norwegian’s cruise ships are now offering cruises.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to service after a 500-day pause began with Norwegian Jade’s July 25, 2021 sailing from Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Since then, Norwegian has systematically relaunched its cruise ships around the world.

“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”

Norwegian Spirit, which is fresh off of an extensive $100 million renovation, will be cruising through the deep blue South Pacific, visiting eight ports in 12 days, with departures from the beautiful Island of Tahiti. Itinerary highlights include a journey to Bora Bora, where guests can enjoy snorkeling and discover why the elegantly calm waters are world-famous.

They also can venture to Raiatea, which is considered the most sacred island in the South Pacific, where visitors can spend the afternoon exploring lush rainforests and the extinct volcano, Mount Temehani. The itinerary also features other destinations for guests to experience, such as Nāwiliwili, Kaua’i, where nature is truly the star.

Nicknamed “The Garden Island,” guests can admire scenic views of the Kokee Mountains and stop at the geological wonder, Fern Grotto, a lava-rock cave covered with tropical flora. This cruise departs from Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia Saturday, May 7, 2022, and disembarks on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Honolulu, Oahu.

As part of the most extensive renovation in Norwegian Cruise Line’s history, Norwegian Spirit now showcases 14 new venues, additional and updated staterooms, enhanced public areas and new hull art. Enhancements included a doubled-in-size Mandara Spa that features a new thermal suite and relaxation areas, an expanded Pulse Fitness Center and the second Onda by Scarpetta restaurant at sea.

New complimentary dining venues include an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar. Making their debut are The Social Comedy & Night Club and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge, as well as the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.