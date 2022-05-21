Cruise Line’s Giant New Ship Will Have 22 Decks and 33 Restaurants, Lounges, and Bars

MSC Cruises’ giant new cruise ship that will debut later this year, MSC World Europa, will be 22 decks tall and have 33 restaurants, lounges, and bars.



MSC World Europa will be 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, and have more than 430,000 square feet of public space. The cruise ship will sail her maiden cruise on December 20, 2022 and be the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

The cruise ship will have a 341-foot-long long, seven deck-high outdoor World Promenade that is promising to be one of the impressive spaces on the ship. Opening out to the aft with breath-taking sea views, the promenade offers one-of-a-kind entertainment and al-fresco dining experiences.



The crowning glory of the promenade is a striking architectural masterpiece, The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, which is the longest dry slide at sea and spans 11 decks. Spectators can admire the beauty of its sleek stainless-steel curves, while those feeling brave can jump on and experience the quickest (and most thrilling) way to get from the top of the ship to the promenade.

The promenade continues indoors with the World Galleria—covering more than 3,200 square feet and topped with an awe-inspiring LED and kinetic dome ceiling. The space is lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques.

The cruise ship will offer seven new and innovative cabin types not seen on any other MSC Cruises’ ship, and more suites than ever will have private whirlpools.

View Prices on Cruises on MSC World Europa

Another highlight is the new Infinite Ocean View cabins with a panoramic window that slides down to form a glass balustrade when open.

MSC World Europa will transport guests on a gastronomic journey around the world with a choice of 33 restaurants, bars and lounges – each with its own distinct style and ambiance. Globally inspired menus, best-in-class culinary artistry, and quality ingredients prepared with passion will result in exceptional eating and drinking experiences.

The cruise ship will offer a range of 13 dining venues, including 6 specialty restaurants with two brand new concepts for MSC Cruises.

Guests will also find MSC Cruises favorites including the Butcher’s Cut, an American-style steakhouse; the Latin American street food of Hola! Tacos & Cantina; and Kaito Teppanyaki and Sushi bar.

The 20 bars and lounges onboard include 7 brand new bar and café concepts like the cruise line’s first onboard microbrewery, a new gin bar, a cocktail bar honoring the art of mixology, and much more.

There will be a brand-new tranquil Zen Pool area at the aft of the ship: This ultra-chic area is adults-only and features two pools, a solarium, and a shady lounge area – all offering spectacular sea views from deck 18.

Other features on the cruise ship will be:

The MSC Yacht Club features an extensive sundeck spanning two levels, private pool, and whirlpool.

The Aquapark on deck 20 is the largest in the cruise line’s fleet, featuring a kids’ pool and slides for the whole family.

La Plage – the main pool will be the place to be for those looking for fun and entertainment with 37,000-square-foot pool deck area complete with different levels for sunbathing.

The Botanic Garden Pool will have a retractable roof, tropical bar, and an area for lounging.

MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf region to provide guests the ultimate winter cruise experience. Her season will commence on December 20, 2022 with a special four night sailing from Doha, Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Departing Dubai on March 25, 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea. During the summer of 2023, she will offer week long cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina; as well as Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.