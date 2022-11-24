7 Best Cruise Deals for Black Friday

Over 20 cruise lines are offering cruise deals for Black Friday this year and we have the best seven deals being offered in 2022. You can see what over 20 cruise lines are offering by clicking on this link.



From the best deals on deposits to the most freebies you will receive when booking a cruise, here’s the seven best deals being offered for Black Friday 2022.

Cruise Deposits – Princess Cruises has lowered cruise deposits to just $1 for Black Friday. Yes, you can reserve for your next cruise on a Princess cruise ship for just $1 per person. In addition, they have 100 cruises priced under $100 a day and 60 cruises priced at just $60 per day. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Freebies – Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away more freebies for Black Friday than any other cruise line. The freebies include everything from free drink packages, WiFi, airfare, 2nd guest in a stateroom, shore excursions, and specialty dining. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

Families – Royal Caribbean is offering kids sail for free in addition to 30% off all cruises and up to $600 in instant savings. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Adults Only Cruises – Virgin Voyages is offering a great deal for those who want to take an adults only cruise from Miami, Florida. They have cruises in December from $99 per day and 50% off the second guest in a cabin for 2023. They are also offering no single supplements for solo cruises next year. Included in all cruise fares are WiFi, gratuities, all dining, and basic beverages. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Most Money Off – When you book on Emerald Cruises, you can save up to $6,800 off luxury yacht sailings and up to $5,000 off river cruises.

Most Onboard Credit – Windstar Cruises is offering up to $1,000 in onboard credit for you to spend on your cruise. This also include free upgrades or a pre/post cruise stay. View Prices on Cruises on Windstar

Most Budget Friendly – Margaritaville at Sea has cruises as low as $49 per night in addition to kids sail for free. They are also the only cruise line where you can combine a resort stay with your cruise. You take a cruise to the Bahamas, get off and stay in an all-inclusive resort, and then take the ship back to Florida.

If you want to see what 22 different cruise lines are offering for Black Friday, you can read our Complete Guide to 2022 Cruise Deals on Black Friday here.