Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Cruise Deals: All Cruises Included

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals are now live and offer great savings on cruises to the most popular destinations in the world. You can see Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines here.



Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships in service than any other cruise line. They are offering Cyber Week deals on cruises that depart on or after December 22, 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals are as follows:

30% off every cruise

Up to $600 off in instant savings

Kids Sail for Free

Sale went live on November 23, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Save $600 Cyber Monday Extension Sale applies to new bookings made between 11/23 – 11/30/22 (“Offer Period”) on cruises departing on or after 12/22/22, and provides instant savings of up to $600 USD per stateroom.

Sponsored Links



Savings amount varies by stateroom category booked and sailing length as follows, 5 nights or less, $75 USD savings for Interior and Ocean View, $125 USD for Balconies, and $200 USD for Suites; 6 nights or longer, $100 USD savings for Interior and Ocean View, $150 USD for Balconies, and $600 USD for Suites.

Instant savings applied as instant rebate to the price of cruise fare at checkout.

The offer applies to new, individual, and named group bookings confirmed at prevailing rates. Offer open to residents of US, Canada, Puerto Rico and select countries in the Caribbean.