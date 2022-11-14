First Look at Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2022

Cruise lines are once again offering special cruise deals for Black Friday 2022 and Cruise Fever has an early look at what cruise lines will be offering this year. From $1 deposits to the second guest in a cabin sailing for free, here is what the different cruise lines are offering for Black Friday 2022.



Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises will be offering 60 cruises on sale starting at $60 per day and 100 more sailings at $100 per day. Good for sailings to the Caribbean, Europe, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Cruise deposits will also start at $1. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Norwegian Cruise Line -Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a Black Friday preview sale right now that has the 2nd guest in a stateroom free, free airfare, free drink packages, free specialty dining, free excursions, and free WiFi. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

Costa Cruises – Costa Cruises is offering up to $200 in onboard credit on select sailings in the Caribbean, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean. Cruise ships in include Costa Toscana, Costa Deliziosa, Costa Smeralda, Costa Firenze, and Costa Pacifica. View Prices on Cruises on Costa

Holland America Line – Holland America Line will be offering up to 40% off cruise fares including prepaid gratuities. This Black Friday deal is combinable with the cruise line’s Have It All all inclusive package, View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals will be announced on November 18, 2022. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises will be offering 75% off the second guest in a stateroom on non-refundable deposit rates and 60% off the second guest on refundable deposit rates. In addition, Celebrity is offering up to $200 per person in onboard credit. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Azamara – Azamara is offering a $1,000 credit to spend onboard the cruise. In addition, you will be able to book a balcony cabin for the price of an inside stateroom. View Prices on Cruises on Azamara

Seabourn – Seabourn will be offering 15% off luxury cruises through the summer of 2024 for an average savings of $3,000 per suite. View Prices on Cruises on Seabourn

European Waterways – European Waterways is offering 25% off select luxury hotel barges cruises in France for Black Friday.

Cruise Fever will update this article as more cruise lines announce what they will be offering for Black Friday 2022.