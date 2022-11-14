Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings on New Ship Carnival Venezia

Carnival Cruise Line has opened bookings on Carnival Venezia, a cruise ship being added to their fleet that will sail year round from New York City.



The cruise ship will offer guests a wide range of cruises, with 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries. The first cruise will sail from New York City on June 15, 2023 and will showcase “Carnival Fun Italian Style.”

“Our summer season in New York has been extremely popular, so increasing our offerings with a larger, newer ship that sails year-round provides the opportunity for more guests in the tri-state area and beyond to enjoy the convenience of sailing right from Manhattan,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Venezia will give guests our signature fun, combined with Italian theming, to beautiful destinations from The Bahamas and the Caribbean to Bermuda and Canada.”

Following a 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruise from Barcelona that departs on May 29, 2023, Carnival Venezia will sail a variety of cruises from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal, and for the summer will alternate between sailing four-, five- six- and eight-day sailings to the Caribbean, Bermuda and ports in Canada and New England, including Halifax and Saint John.

The cruise ship was built in 2019 and has sailed with Carnival’s sister cruise line Costa Cruises. The vessel is set to undergo enhancements before entering service with Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Venezia will be home to many of the activities and experiences guests enjoy aboard other Carnival ships. This includes Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi, Seafood Shack, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

In 2024, Carnival Cruise Line will welcome a second ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ ship, when Carnival Firenze joins the fleet, scheduled to sail year-round from Long Beach, California.