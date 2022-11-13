MSC Cruises’ Largest Cruise Ship Makes Debut

MSC Cruises largest cruise ship, MSC World Europa, was officially launched this weekend and the vessel will be christened today in Doha.



MSC World Europa is not only the largest ship in MSC’s fleet, but it is also their most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ship.

At 22 decks, 215,863 gross tons, 154 feet wide, and featuring more than 430,000 square feet of public space and 2,626 cabins, MSC World Europa is an ultramodern urban metropolis at sea offering a veritable world of experiences while setting a new standard for the cruise industry.

MSC World Europa is the first in the trailblazing World Class of ships and features 33 restaurants, bars and lounges, each with its own distinct style and ambiance. These include six specialty restaurants and seven brand new bar and café concepts, complimented by next-level entertainment options across new high-tech venues, 6 swimming pools in distinct parts of the ship, MSC Cruises’ most luxurious MSC Yacht Club yet, MSC Cruises’ largest and most action-packed kids’ area yet and more.

MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Middle East offering week long cruises to Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE; Dammam, Saudi Arabia; and Doha, Qatar.

Her season will commence on December 20 with a special 4-night sailing from Doha, Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Departing Dubai on 25 March 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea for summer 2023. The cruise ship offer seven night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.