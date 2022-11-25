Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday Deals: 35% Off Cruises & OBC

Carnival Cruise Line has just released their Black Friday cruise deals that will be available for the next three days.



Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. They offer a wide variety of itineraries to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, Mexico, and other popular destinations.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday cruise deals are as follows:

Up to 35% off the 1st and 2nd guests in a stateroom

Up to $50 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

Off good on select sailings through the Spring 2023

Off ends on Sunday, November 27, 2022

View Prices on cruises on Carnival

To view what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday, you can see our complete list here. Over 20 cruise lines are offering special deals this year.

Sponsored Links



Onboard Credit is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on select 2-5 day sailings, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on select 6+ day sailings.

Offer is valid for new individual bookings only made between 11/25/22 – 11/27/22.

Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only. Guests who select the ocean view (OV) or balcony (BL) stateroom types may be assigned partially to fully obstructed views. This fare does not qualify for Early Saver price protection. Carnival will assign the stateroom at a later time.