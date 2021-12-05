Cruise News MSC Cruises The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water...

The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water for the First Time

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

MSC Cruises’ new World class cruise ships, the second largest class of ships in the world, celebrated a construction milestone this past week when the first ship of the class touched water for the first time.

The float out for MSC World Europa took place this week at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. MSC’s World class ships are 205,700 gross tons in size, second largest in the world after the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean.

MSC World Europa will enter service in late 2022 and feature a Y-shaped aft that leads to the impressive 341-foot-long half open, half covered Europa Promenade with breathtaking ocean views.  View Prices on Cruises on MSC World Europa

Balcony cabins will overlook this area where the centerpiece will be The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, the longest slide at sea. The slide will be 11 decks high taking guests from the top deck down to the Europa Promenade.

Sponsored Links

The guest experience is elevated to a whole new level with a veritable world of different experiences, from a tranquil zen district to the lively promenade with entertainment, shops, and bars, to a separate family district with ten new kids’ facilities.

The dining on board offers a slew of new innovations, with 21 bars and lounges and 13 next-level dining venues. The Chef’s Garden Kitchen, which focuses on flavorful microgreens, and La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating, are two examples. Butcher’s Cut, Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina will all return.

MSC World Europa will welcome her first guests in December 2022 and will spend her first season in the Gulf region, offering guests the ultimate winter cruise experience. Guests will be able to take 7-night cruises from Dubai to the nearby modern metropolis of Abu Dhabi, then to Sir Bani Yas Island, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and the breathtaking Al Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before returning to Dubai with an overnight stay to discover all that the city has to offer.

MSC World Europa will sail from Dubai to the Mediterranean Sea on March 25, 2023. In the summer of 2023, she will offer 7-night cruises to Genoa, Naples, and Messina in Italy, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France.

View Prices on Cruises on MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises has four World class ships on order with three additional ships coming into service over the next six years.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News MSC Cruises The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water...
Previous articleCruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

Ben Souza -
If you're looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Christening Second New Ship in a Week

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is christening a second new cruise ship in a week tonight when MSC Virtuosa is named by Hollywood legend Sophia Loren in...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet. MSC Seascape is currently under construction...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,319FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

Ben Souza -
If you're looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Christening Second New Ship in a Week

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is christening a second new cruise ship in a week tonight when MSC Virtuosa is named by Hollywood legend Sophia Loren in...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet. MSC Seascape is currently under construction...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Christens Newest Cruise Ship at Private Island

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises christened their newest flagship, MSC Seashore, on their private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay. Sophia Loren served as the godmother of MSC...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water for the...

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' new World class cruise ships, the second largest class of ships in the world, celebrated a construction milestone this past week when...

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

Ben Souza -
If you're looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share