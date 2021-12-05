The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water for the First Time

MSC Cruises’ new World class cruise ships, the second largest class of ships in the world, celebrated a construction milestone this past week when the first ship of the class touched water for the first time.



The float out for MSC World Europa took place this week at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. MSC’s World class ships are 205,700 gross tons in size, second largest in the world after the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean.

MSC World Europa will enter service in late 2022 and feature a Y-shaped aft that leads to the impressive 341-foot-long half open, half covered Europa Promenade with breathtaking ocean views. View Prices on Cruises on MSC World Europa

Balcony cabins will overlook this area where the centerpiece will be The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, the longest slide at sea. The slide will be 11 decks high taking guests from the top deck down to the Europa Promenade.

The guest experience is elevated to a whole new level with a veritable world of different experiences, from a tranquil zen district to the lively promenade with entertainment, shops, and bars, to a separate family district with ten new kids’ facilities.

Seeing #MSCWorldEuropa touch water for the first time today during her Float Out Ceremony was such a special moment for us! Can’t wait for her delivery in November 2022. 📸 Ivan Sarfatti pic.twitter.com/5b1iAXKyaZ — MSC Cruises (USA) (@MSCCruisesUSA) December 2, 2021

The dining on board offers a slew of new innovations, with 21 bars and lounges and 13 next-level dining venues. The Chef’s Garden Kitchen, which focuses on flavorful microgreens, and La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating, are two examples. Butcher’s Cut, Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina will all return.

MSC World Europa will welcome her first guests in December 2022 and will spend her first season in the Gulf region, offering guests the ultimate winter cruise experience. Guests will be able to take 7-night cruises from Dubai to the nearby modern metropolis of Abu Dhabi, then to Sir Bani Yas Island, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and the breathtaking Al Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before returning to Dubai with an overnight stay to discover all that the city has to offer.

MSC World Europa will sail from Dubai to the Mediterranean Sea on March 25, 2023. In the summer of 2023, she will offer 7-night cruises to Genoa, Naples, and Messina in Italy, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France.

MSC Cruises has four World class ships on order with three additional ships coming into service over the next six years.