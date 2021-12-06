Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Will Have 4 Cruise Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2023

Royal Caribbean Will Have 4 Cruise Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2023

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean will have four cruise ships sailings to Alaska in 2023 including two Quantum class ships.

Following Royal Caribbean’s most daring Alaska season to date in summer 2022, the cruise line’s return in 2023 will be its second consecutive year with four ships in the region. Vacationers can expect cool thrills from one day to the next, from Mendenhall Glacier to the Inside Passage, and onboard memory-making thanks to unique experiences like simulated skydiving on RipCord by iFly and taking in awe-inspiring views through acres of glass.

In 2023, Royal Caribbean will offer cruises to Alaska on smaller and larger cruise ships.  The cruise line has Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, and Enchantment of the Seas scheduled to offer a nice variety of cruises to the 49th state.

Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas will sail from Seattle offering week long cruises. Ovation of the Seas will depart on Fridays with Quantum of the Seas offering cruises every Monday.

Radiance of the Seas will sail week long one way cruises from Vancouver and Seward offering both northbound and southbound cruises.  Enchantment of the Seas will sail roundtrip from Vancouver.

In addition to sailing to Alaska, three of the ships will also offer sailings to Hawaii.

Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, and Radiance of the Seas will sail to the idyllic Hawaiian islands, where visitors can explore the renowned rainforests, waterfalls, and postcard-perfect beaches.

Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas will offer a nine and 10 night sailing to Alaska, beginning with island hopping from Oahu, Kailua-Kona, and an overnight in Maui for two full days of adventure.

Ovation of the Seas will offer a 9-night cruise from the Pacific Northwest to Hawaii in October 2023, complete with three island visits and an overnight in Maui.

Radiance of the Seas will sail from Honolulu to Vancouver for an 11 night cruise, beginning with an overnight in Oahu and continuing with visits to Maui and both the leeward and windward coasts of the Big Island before crossing the Pacific Ocean.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
