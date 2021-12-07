Cruise News Cruise Lines Offering Special Rates for Solo Cruisers

Cruise Lines Offering Special Rates for Solo Cruisers

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Two cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Crystal Cruises, have announced special rates for solo cruisers including one line that is offering their first ever zero single supplement.

Crystal Cruises has launched their first ever zero single supplement on 15 cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022.  Fares on the six star luxury cruise line start at $2,299 with savings up to $4,000 per stateroom.

Cruises that have the zero single supplement on Crystal Symphony are week long cruises to the Caribbean from Miami and San Juan from January through March 2022. Mediterranean cruises with no single supplement are seven, eight, and 10 night cruises from Lisbon, Venice, London, and Monte Carlo in April, June, and August 2022.

“Solo travelers are an important segment for Crystal and following our successful rollout of Solo Suites aboard Crystal Mozart that are available on all voyages also without a single supplement, we wanted to provide our solo ocean guests with the same opportunity to take advantage of the incredible value and convenience offered by this promotion,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales.

The solo fares apply to ocean view categories on select Crystal Symphony voyages and are combinable with FCC and FCP coupons and Crystal Assured Savings Program (CASP).

Specific dates included in the promotion are available at crystalcruises.com. Guests must book by January 5, 2022 to take advantage of these special solo fares, with special reduced deposits of $100 on select sailings.

Princess Cruises is also offering special deals for solo cruisers with the single supplement starting at just 100% to 110% of cruise fares on last minute cruises.

These fares are currently available on select November 2021 through February 2022 sailings from Ft Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco to Caribbean, California Coast, Getaways, Mexico and Panama Canal.

For complete terms and details of each cruise line’s single supplement deal, contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
