Royal Caribbean Celebrates One Year Since Resuming Cruises

Royal Caribbean is celebrating one year since they resumed cruises when their first cruise ship to returned to service in Singapore last December.



Over the past year, the cruise line has celebrated a number of milestones as they have safely resumed cruises on 21 cruise ships across their fleet.

Here is a look at some of the numbers from Royal Caribbean over the past year:

Over a half a million guests have safely cruised on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship

21 Royal Caribbean cruise ships now are back in service

Royal Caribbean has sailed from 16 different homeports

The cruise ships have visited 50 ports of call

27,345 fully vaccinated crew members at back at sea

Cruise ships have stopped at their private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, 168 times

295,495 cruisers have visited CocoCay since cruises resumed

25,000 have visited Coco Beach Club at CocoCay

33,000 have visited the Thrill Waterpark on CocoCay

2,500 zipline flights across CocoCay

1,000 rides on Up Up and Away helium balloon ride

To celebrate one year since returning to service, Royal Caribbean is offering up to $350 off cruises and 30% off every guest on all cruise ships.

One interesting stat from the numbers that Royal Caribbean released is that 11% of cruisers have paid extra for the Thrill Waterpark on CocoCay and another 8.5% paid for the exclusive Coco Beach Club.