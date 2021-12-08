Cruise News First Margaritaville Cruise Ship Will Sail From Florida

First Margaritaville Cruise Ship Will Sail From Florida

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line is rebranding after partnering with Margaritaville to create Margaritaville at Sea, an offshore resort experience.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will be transformed to Margaritaville at Sea with their cruise ship being renamed Margaritaville Paradise.

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” said singer, songwriter and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett.

Grand Classica will undergo a massive renovation and refurbishment and will sail her first cruise as Margaritaville Paradise on April 30 out of the Port of Palm Beach. Two night cruises to the Bahamas start at $179 per person and include five free drinks.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

Sponsored Links

Margaritaville Paradise will offer gourmet food and beverage options such as JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop, as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

The cruise ship will also have onboard leisure activities and entertainment, such as the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, the St. Somewhere Spa, the Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more.

The ship was built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera and went into service as a pioneer ship. Margaritaville Paradise will once again be a pioneer for Margaritaville at Sea, as she has opened many new markets and frontiers during her lifetime.

“We’re excited about this new partnership as we launch Margaritaville at Sea out of the Port of Palm Beach. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and are appreciative of our loyal customers and trade partners who have stood by us through so much. We’re excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea. The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers,” added Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “Margaritaville at Sea will provide guests with Margaritaville’s authentic culture, entertainment, and food en route to a beautiful destination in Grand Bahama Island. The experience will be complemented by an unmatched, personalized approach to guest service from start to finish via valet service and exclusive cruise terminals for smoother embarkation and disembarkation. It’s the perfect partnership in paradise.”

For more information or to book, visit margaritavilleatsea.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News First Margaritaville Cruise Ship Will Sail From Florida
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Celebrates One Year Since Resuming Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Lines Offering Special Rates for Solo Cruisers

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Crystal Cruises, have announced special rates for solo cruisers including one line that is offering their first ever...
Read more
Cruise News

Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2021: All the Free Perks From Cruise Lines

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines are offering Cyber Monday cruise deals this year that include free balcony upgrades, kids sail for free, up to 35% off cruises,...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Now Offers All-Inclusive Option on Cruises

Ben Souza -
A cruise line is changing the way you book cruises and will now offer an all-inclusive option for those who want just about everything...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,323FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Lines Offering Special Rates for Solo Cruisers

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Crystal Cruises, have announced special rates for solo cruisers including one line that is offering their first ever...
Read more
Cruise News

Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2021: All the Free Perks From Cruise Lines

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines are offering Cyber Monday cruise deals this year that include free balcony upgrades, kids sail for free, up to 35% off cruises,...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Now Offers All-Inclusive Option on Cruises

Ben Souza -
A cruise line is changing the way you book cruises and will now offer an all-inclusive option for those who want just about everything...
Read more
Cruise News

List of Each Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2021

Ben Souza -
Most cruise lines are offering Black Friday cruise deals again this year with extra savings that includes reduced deposits, free beverage packages, free shore...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

First Margaritaville Cruise Ship Will Sail From Florida

Ben Souza -
A cruise line is rebranding after partnering with Margaritaville to create Margaritaville at Sea, an offshore resort experience. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will be transformed...

Royal Caribbean Celebrates One Year Since Resuming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is celebrating one year since they resumed cruises when their first cruise ship to returned to service in Singapore last December. Over the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share