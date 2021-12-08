First Margaritaville Cruise Ship Will Sail From Florida

A cruise line is rebranding after partnering with Margaritaville to create Margaritaville at Sea, an offshore resort experience.



Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will be transformed to Margaritaville at Sea with their cruise ship being renamed Margaritaville Paradise.

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” said singer, songwriter and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett.



Grand Classica will undergo a massive renovation and refurbishment and will sail her first cruise as Margaritaville Paradise on April 30 out of the Port of Palm Beach. Two night cruises to the Bahamas start at $179 per person and include five free drinks.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

Margaritaville Paradise will offer gourmet food and beverage options such as JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop, as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

The cruise ship will also have onboard leisure activities and entertainment, such as the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, the St. Somewhere Spa, the Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more.

The ship was built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera and went into service as a pioneer ship. Margaritaville Paradise will once again be a pioneer for Margaritaville at Sea, as she has opened many new markets and frontiers during her lifetime.

“We’re excited about this new partnership as we launch Margaritaville at Sea out of the Port of Palm Beach. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and are appreciative of our loyal customers and trade partners who have stood by us through so much. We’re excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea. The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers,” added Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “Margaritaville at Sea will provide guests with Margaritaville’s authentic culture, entertainment, and food en route to a beautiful destination in Grand Bahama Island. The experience will be complemented by an unmatched, personalized approach to guest service from start to finish via valet service and exclusive cruise terminals for smoother embarkation and disembarkation. It’s the perfect partnership in paradise.”

For more information or to book, visit margaritavilleatsea.com.