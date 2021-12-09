Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Announces Entertainment Directors for Carnival Radiance

Carnival Announces Entertainment Directors for Carnival Radiance

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has announced the cruise director and entertainment director that will serve on their newly renovated cruise ship Carnival Radiance.

Ryan Rose will serve as cruise director and Bradley Cripps as the entertainment director during the cruise ship’s inaugural season out of California.

Rose joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2015 and most recently served as cruise director on Carnival Inspiration. From Hertfordshire, England, Cripps is known for his contagious enthusiasm and positive leadership and joined the cruise line as a sports manager in 2015, later being named entertainment director in 2018.

“When our guests board a Carnival cruise, they look forward to the unparalleled entertainment they can experience all day every day, and our cruise director and entertainment director duo are at the core of that fun,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Radiance is our newest Fun Ship, and we know that Ryan and Bradley are the perfect team to bring this beautiful new vessel to life.”

Carnival Radiance will make her debut in Southern California on Monday, December 13, kicking off a year-round schedule of Baja Mexico cruises from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

The cruise ship includes all of Carnival Cruise Line’s popular Fun Ship 2.0 dining, beverage, and entertainment spaces, as well as Big Chicken, Carnival’s second seagoing restaurant created by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, which debuted earlier this year on Mardi Gras.

Shaq’s mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, will be Carnival Radiance’s godmother.

Ben Souza
Carnival Announces Entertainment Directors for Carnival Radiance
Virgin Voyages Offering an Extra 10% Off Cruises When You Pay in Full

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages has announced their Wave 2022 deals on cruises that includes an additional 10% off when you use the cruise line's Pay in...

