Virgin Voyages Offering an Extra 10% Off Cruises When You Pay in Full

By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages has announced their Wave 2022 deals on cruises that includes an additional 10% off when you use the cruise line’s Pay in Full Program.

Virgin Voyages is the newest cruise line to sail from Miami to the Bahamas and Caribbean. The adults only cruise line offers cruise fares that include WiFi, gratuities, basic beverages, and all restaurants onboard the ship. (Read: Review of Virgin Voyages)  Their See Blue, Save Green promo started today and is offering great savings on cruises.

Virgin Voyages’ Wave offer includes:

This sale includes almost all cruises on Virgin Voyages including new cruise ships that will debut in 2022. Valiant Lady, the cruise line’s second ship, will enter service in the UK in March 2022 and then sail from Barcelona next summer to the Mediterranean.

Excluded cruises include Scarlet Lady Voyage departing on December 24th, 2021 and Valiant Lady Voyages departing on March 21, 2022, July 3, 2022 and October 30, 2022.

Virgin will add an additional $50 (totaling $100) to Virgin Voyages’ Bar Tab Bonus offer, if a Bar Tab is purchased during this promotional period between 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 for open cabins and suites on an eligible voyage.

In addition, Virgin has increased travel agent commission to 22% until February 16, 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
