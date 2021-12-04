Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise.



MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand new MSC Seashore. All cruises to the Caribbean/Bahamas visit the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Ocean Cay is one of the highest rated cruise line private islands offering more than two miles of pristine beaches.

Cruise deals from MSC Cruises include the following:

Balcony cabins starting at $129 per person thanks to free balcony upgrades

Kids sail free

Includes Total CruiseFlex where you have the flexibility to change your booking up to 48 hours before departure

MSC Cruises has two ships (MSC Divina and MSC Seashore) sailing from Miami and one ship (MSC Meraviglia) sailing from Port Canaveral.

Prices listed do not include port fees/taxes and are based on double occupancy. For complete details on this deal from MSC Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit MSCCruisesUSA.com.