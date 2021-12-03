Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Makes Testing Change for Kids on Cruises From North America

Royal Caribbean Makes Testing Change for Kids on Cruises From North America

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean is making a change for the testing requirement for unvaccinated children age two through 11 who are taking a cruise from North America and San Juan on one of their cruise ships.

Starting with sailings that depart on and after December 17, 2021, Royal Caribbean will only accept a negative PCR pre-cruise test for unvaccinated children age two through 11.  The test must be taking within three days of sailing.  Antigen tests will no longer be accepted for unvaccinated guests.

In addition to this change, unvaccinated guests age 2 – 11 will receive a complimentary antigen test (instead of a PCR test) at embarkation at the cruise port.

Vaccinated guests 12 years and older will continue to need to bring a negative PCR or antigen test with them that was taken no more than two days before the sailing.

For sailings that are five nights or longer, unvaccinated guests ages 2 to 11 will take a complimentary antigen test prior to debark. Sailings longer than 10 nights may have additional onboard testing requirements.

There are no testing requirements for guests under the age of two on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released their cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2023-2024. This week, Royal Caribbean opened for bookings cruises...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise Deals for Two More Days

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended their Black Friday cruise deals for two more days that includes 30% off all cruises and up to $550 in...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean will offer special kosher meals for Yeshiva Week on Harmony of the Seas as the cruise ship sails a seven night cruise...
Read more

