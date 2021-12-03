Royal Caribbean Makes Testing Change for Kids on Cruises From North America

Royal Caribbean is making a change for the testing requirement for unvaccinated children age two through 11 who are taking a cruise from North America and San Juan on one of their cruise ships.



Starting with sailings that depart on and after December 17, 2021, Royal Caribbean will only accept a negative PCR pre-cruise test for unvaccinated children age two through 11. The test must be taking within three days of sailing. Antigen tests will no longer be accepted for unvaccinated guests.

In addition to this change, unvaccinated guests age 2 – 11 will receive a complimentary antigen test (instead of a PCR test) at embarkation at the cruise port.

Vaccinated guests 12 years and older will continue to need to bring a negative PCR or antigen test with them that was taken no more than two days before the sailing.

For sailings that are five nights or longer, unvaccinated guests ages 2 to 11 will take a complimentary antigen test prior to debark. Sailings longer than 10 nights may have additional onboard testing requirements.

There are no testing requirements for guests under the age of two on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.