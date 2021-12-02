Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Update December 2, 2021: Celebrity Cruises has decided to postpone the vaccination requirement of children aged five through 11 that was announced earlier this week.  The cruise line said that they are monitoring the global situation and will continue to lead the industry safely forward.  An email went out to travel agents today letting them know that the below change is now on hold.

Original Article: Celebrity Cruises has made a change to their vaccine requirement for children who will be sailing on one of their cruise ships.

Starting on February 1, 2022, Celebrity Cruises is asking that all guests who are five years and older be fully vaccinated in order to sail with the cruise line.

Sponsored Links

Children aged two to four will just be required to bring a negative PCR or Antigen Covid-19 test that was taken no more than three days before the start of the cruise.  Children under two will not need any tests to board the ship.

Celebrity Cruises said the reason for the change was to offer the safest cruise vacation option in the industry.  The cruise line has enlisted a panel of experts to advise them on adjusting health measures and protocols as needed.

Celebrity said that this change in vaccine requirements for children aged five through 11 will continue to make them the industry leader in healthy cruising.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold
Previous articleAnother Caribbean Port Reopens to Carnival Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

J. Souza -
Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year. Sailings will...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,306FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

J. Souza -
Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year. Sailings will...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

Ben Souza -
Update December 2, 2021: Celebrity Cruises has decided to postpone the vaccination requirement of children aged five through 11 that was announced earlier this...

Another Caribbean Port Reopens to Carnival Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
A second port in Jamaica reopened to Carnival cruise ships this week when Carnival Glory visited Montego Bay for the first time since the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share