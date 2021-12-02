Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

Update December 2, 2021: Celebrity Cruises has decided to postpone the vaccination requirement of children aged five through 11 that was announced earlier this week. The cruise line said that they are monitoring the global situation and will continue to lead the industry safely forward. An email went out to travel agents today letting them know that the below change is now on hold.

Original Article: Celebrity Cruises has made a change to their vaccine requirement for children who will be sailing on one of their cruise ships.

Starting on February 1, 2022, Celebrity Cruises is asking that all guests who are five years and older be fully vaccinated in order to sail with the cruise line.

Children aged two to four will just be required to bring a negative PCR or Antigen Covid-19 test that was taken no more than three days before the start of the cruise. Children under two will not need any tests to board the ship.

Celebrity Cruises said the reason for the change was to offer the safest cruise vacation option in the industry. The cruise line has enlisted a panel of experts to advise them on adjusting health measures and protocols as needed.

Celebrity said that this change in vaccine requirements for children aged five through 11 will continue to make them the industry leader in healthy cruising.