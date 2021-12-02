Another Caribbean Port Reopens to Carnival Cruise Ships

A second port in Jamaica reopened to Carnival cruise ships this week when Carnival Glory visited Montego Bay for the first time since the cruise shutdown.



Carnival Glory became the first Carnival Cruise Line ship to visit Montego Bay in 20 months. Up until now, Carnival cruise ships have been stopping in Ocho Rios, Jamaica since the cruise line resumed Caribbean cruises this summer.

“We are delighted to return to Montego Bay and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty and charm of this Jamaican port,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank our partners in Montego Bay for working with us to bring safe cruising and our guests back to Jamaica.”

The port stop is part of Carnival Glory’s current 14 day cruise to the Panama Canal from New Orleans. Other port stops on the cruise include Curacao; Aruba; Limón, Costa Rica; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Right now, over half of Carnival Cruise Line’s ship are back in service with more vessels resuming cruises over the next few weeks and months.

The cruise line expects to have all 22 of their U.S. based ships back in service by March 2022.