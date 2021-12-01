Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel.



Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon. The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.

Passengers who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will receive a full refund and a 100% future cruise credit that can be applied towards a future Carnival cruise. The credit is good for the next 12 months.

Refunds will be automatically processed and all cruise fares, taxes, port fees, pre-paid gratuities, shore excursions, beverage packages etc. will be refunded 100%.

Carnival Cruise Line is also reimbursing guests up to $200 per person for any non-refundable airline change fees due to the canceled cruises. Reimbursements can be submitted at [email protected]

Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises with information regarding refunds. The cruise line also apologized for the canceled sailings and said that they hope to welcome them back on a Carnival cruise in the near future.

Carnival Horizon is currently sailing six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.