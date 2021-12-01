Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship's Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel.

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon.  The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.

Passengers who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will receive a full refund and a 100% future cruise credit that can be applied towards a future Carnival cruise.  The credit is good for the next 12 months.

Refunds will be automatically processed and all cruise fares, taxes, port fees, pre-paid gratuities, shore excursions, beverage packages etc. will be refunded 100%.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Cruise Line is also reimbursing guests up to $200 per person for any non-refundable airline change fees due to the canceled cruises.  Reimbursements can be submitted at [email protected]

Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises with information regarding refunds.  The cruise line also apologized for the canceled sailings and said that they hope to welcome them back on a Carnival cruise in the near future.

Carnival Horizon is currently sailing six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship's Technical Issue
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins “Best of What’s New”

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new ship roller coaster, BOLT, was named "Best of What's New" by Popular Science, one of America's oldest and most trusted...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cyber Monday Deals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released their Cyber Monday deals on cruises that will be live through the end of today. For 24 hours, Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $139 for Black Friday

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has finally announced their Black Friday cruise deals for 2021 in a three day sale that ends on Sunday, November 28,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,304FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins “Best of What’s New”

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new ship roller coaster, BOLT, was named "Best of What's New" by Popular Science, one of America's oldest and most trusted...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cyber Monday Deals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released their Cyber Monday deals on cruises that will be live through the end of today. For 24 hours, Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $139 for Black Friday

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has finally announced their Black Friday cruise deals for 2021 in a three day sale that ends on Sunday, November 28,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq’s Mom Will Serve as Godmother of Carnival Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal serves as Carnival Cruise Line's Chief Fun Officer and his mom, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, has been named the godmother of the cruise...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel. Carnival Cruise Line...

Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released their cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2023-2024. This week, Royal Caribbean opened for bookings cruises...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share