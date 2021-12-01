Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

Royal Caribbean has released their cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2023-2024.



This week, Royal Caribbean opened for bookings cruises to Alaska and Hawaii in 2023. The cruise line will sail four cruise ships to Alaska in 2023 including two Quantum class ships (Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas).

Royal Caribbean’s opening deployment schedule for cruises in the summer of 2023 through the winter of 2024 is as follows:

World cruise – Now open for bookings

Alaska 2023 – Now open for bookings

Europe 2023-2024 – Week of December 6, 2021

Seven night Caribbean 2023-2024 – Week of December 13, 2021

Northeast 2023 – TBA

Los Angeles 2023-2025 – TBA

Short Caribbean and more IN 2023- TBA

Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world operating 25 cruise ships in their fleet with another five on order or under construction.