Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins "Best of What's New"

Carnival’s Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins “Best of What’s New”

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship roller coaster, BOLT, was named “Best of What’s New” by Popular Science, one of America’s oldest and most trusted magazine brands.

BOLT is the world’s first cruise ship roller coaster and it debuted on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship Mardi Gras.

“Normal roller coasters use gravity to send thrill-seekers zooming and looping. But if you want to build a ride on a cruise ship—where stable, level ground is far from guaranteed—you have to get creative,” according to Popular Science.

“As you’re whipping around the Mardi Gras’ funnel while riding BOLT, I doubt many people are thinking about how we got the roller coaster built, but this recognition from Popular Science underscores the tremendous work that went into making this happen,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “While ultimately, we’re about providing new ways for our guests to have fun, we’re also honored and appreciative of this incredible recognition for our team.”

Sponsored Links

BOLT is an all-electric roller coaster with an elevated track across Mardi Gras’ upper decks and 800 feet of exhilarating twists, drops, and turns, including a hairpin turn around the ship’s iconic funnel. Riders can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour while taking in views of the sea 187 feet below.

The ride will also be featured on two more Carnival cruise ships, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee, when the ships debut over the next couple years.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins "Best of What's New"
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Changing Vaccine Requirement for Kids

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cyber Monday Deals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released their Cyber Monday deals on cruises that will be live through the end of today. For 24 hours, Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $139 for Black Friday

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has finally announced their Black Friday cruise deals for 2021 in a three day sale that ends on Sunday, November 28,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq’s Mom Will Serve as Godmother of Carnival Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal serves as Carnival Cruise Line's Chief Fun Officer and his mom, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, has been named the godmother of the cruise...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,304FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cyber Monday Deals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released their Cyber Monday deals on cruises that will be live through the end of today. For 24 hours, Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $139 for Black Friday

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has finally announced their Black Friday cruise deals for 2021 in a three day sale that ends on Sunday, November 28,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Shaq’s Mom Will Serve as Godmother of Carnival Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal serves as Carnival Cruise Line's Chief Fun Officer and his mom, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, has been named the godmother of the cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Another Former Ship Name

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back another former cruise ship name and Carnival Jubilee will be the name of their third Excel class ship...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival’s Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins “Best of What’s New”

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new ship roller coaster, BOLT, was named "Best of What's New" by Popular Science, one of America's oldest and most trusted...

Celebrity Cruises Changing Vaccine Requirement for Kids

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has made a change to their vaccine requirement for children who will be sailing on one of their cruise ships. Starting on February...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share