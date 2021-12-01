Carnival’s Cruise Ship Roller Coaster Wins “Best of What’s New”

Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship roller coaster, BOLT, was named “Best of What’s New” by Popular Science, one of America’s oldest and most trusted magazine brands.



BOLT is the world’s first cruise ship roller coaster and it debuted on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship Mardi Gras.

“Normal roller coasters use gravity to send thrill-seekers zooming and looping. But if you want to build a ride on a cruise ship—where stable, level ground is far from guaranteed—you have to get creative,” according to Popular Science.

“As you’re whipping around the Mardi Gras’ funnel while riding BOLT, I doubt many people are thinking about how we got the roller coaster built, but this recognition from Popular Science underscores the tremendous work that went into making this happen,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “While ultimately, we’re about providing new ways for our guests to have fun, we’re also honored and appreciative of this incredible recognition for our team.”

BOLT is an all-electric roller coaster with an elevated track across Mardi Gras’ upper decks and 800 feet of exhilarating twists, drops, and turns, including a hairpin turn around the ship’s iconic funnel. Riders can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour while taking in views of the sea 187 feet below.

The ride will also be featured on two more Carnival cruise ships, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee, when the ships debut over the next couple years.