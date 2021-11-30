Cruise News Princess Cruises Another Princess Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings to the Caribbean

Another Princess Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings to the Caribbean

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Another Princess cruise ship returned to service this past weekend when Caribbean Princess set sail on a seven night cruise from Port Everglades to the Eastern Caribbean.

The cruise ship is sailing roundtrip cruises from Ft. Lauderdale’s Port Everglades to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, stopping at popular destinations such as St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas. Seven-day cruises can be combined to make 14-day Eastern and Western Adventurer itineraries.

“Caribbean Princess marks our eighth cruise ship to return to service and our teammates are thrilled to be serving our guests back onboard,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “This ship was our very first vessel to offer the innovative Princess MedallionClass Experience and features modernized venues and newly imagined spaces like The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone that offers a tremendous setting for the entire family.”

All guests sailing on Eastern Caribbean itineraries visit Princess Cays private island for a day of fun, sun, water activities, and a beach BBQ. The island even has air-conditioned cabanas with bar service.

MedallionNet Wi-Fi with dependable and quick connectivity is also available on the island for cruisers who want to use an oceanfront office for the day or share photos and videos with friends and family back home.

Caribbean Princess, which was recently renovated and modernized to appeal to families of all sizes and age groups, immerses guests in the destinations it visits by offering unique themed food and drink offerings. Camp Discovery, the youth and teen center, allows younger cruisers to make new friends, hang out, and participate in enriching activities.

Favorite family features onboard include The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone, which provides shade, sun, and water activities for children; Movies Under the Stars, which showcases first-run movies, sporting events, and more; and fine and quick-service dining options to suit all tastes and preferences.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Another Princess Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings to the Caribbean
Another Princess Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings to the Caribbean

Ben Souza -
Another Princess cruise ship returned to service this past weekend when Caribbean Princess set sail on a seven night cruise from Port Everglades to...
