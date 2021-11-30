Virgin Donating 500 Cruise Cabins to Hospitals

Virgin Voyages is donating 500 cruise cabins on their first cruise ship to Baptist Health South Florida which operates 11 hospitals and 100 outpatient centers for Giving Tuesday.



“The past two years have tested our community, and we wanted to find a small way to express our deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare professionals who went above and beyond to keep us safe,”said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages. “We hope a voyage on our beautiful Scarlet Lady allows the Baptist team to enjoy some much-needed R&R this season.”

Richard Branson’s new cruise line, dedicated to creating a “Epic Sea Change for All” and making a positive impact in the local community, launched “Shipload of Love” earlier this year, committing to offer 2,021 complimentary cabins to philanthropic causes and deserving Sailors in need.

As part of that promise and commitment, every Baptist employee was eligible to win a four- or five-night “Fire & Sunset Soiree,” “Dominican Daze,” or “Scarlet Caribbean Holidays” cruise departing December 15-29. The 250 winners will be announced today in honor of Giving Tuesday, and each employee will receive two complimentary cabins to enjoy the voyage with up to three additional travel companions.

“Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have embodied the true meaning of sacrifice and heroism, always putting themselves before others,” said Bo Boulenger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “We are thrilled with this opportunity to show them our community’s heartfelt appreciation for their selflessness and dedication with this fantastic trip, thanks to our friends at Virgin Voyages.”

Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to Puerto Plata or Nassau, with each voyage including a stop at the signature Virgin Voyages’ beach club in Bimini. Sailors can enjoy sun-kissed pool days, Michelin-starred culinary experiences, energizing or restorative fitness classes, dance parties under the stars, and immersive entertainment on board.

Because safety is Virgin Voyages’ top priority, the five-star experience is uncompromised with health and well-being at the forefront. Prior to boarding, every Sailor must be fully vaccinated and pass a complimentary COVID-19 test.