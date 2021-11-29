Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cyber Monday Deals

Carnival Cruise Line has released their Cyber Monday deals on cruises that will be live through the end of today.
For 24 hours, Carnival Cruise Line is running their Cyber Monday deals that include cruises to the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Mexico. Prices start at just $94 per person (December 2 sailing on Carnival Miracle) and is good for cruises that range from three to seven days in length.
Carnival’s Cyber Monday cruise deals include the following:
- Up to 40% off cruises
- Cruise deposits starting at just $50 per person
- Free cabin upgrades
- Up to $100 in instant savings
- Sale ends at midnight on November 29, 2021
- View Prices on Cruises on Carnival
To see what every cruise line is offering for Cyber Monday, you can see those deals here.
$50 per person deposit is applicable for 2-9 day sailings (including Alaska, Horizon, Vista, Panorama and Radiance but excluding all Europe, Mardi Gras and Celebration sailings). $99 per person deposit applies Celebration and Mardi Gras sailings. $199 per person deposit applies to on 10+ day and all Europe sailings.
For complete terms and details, contact you local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now