Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cyber Monday Deals

Carnival Cruise Line has released their Cyber Monday deals on cruises that will be live through the end of today.



For 24 hours, Carnival Cruise Line is running their Cyber Monday deals that include cruises to the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Mexico. Prices start at just $94 per person (December 2 sailing on Carnival Miracle) and is good for cruises that range from three to seven days in length.

Carnival’s Cyber Monday cruise deals include the following:

Up to 40% off cruises

Cruise deposits starting at just $50 per person

Free cabin upgrades

Up to $100 in instant savings

Sale ends at midnight on November 29, 2021

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

To see what every cruise line is offering for Cyber Monday, you can see those deals here.

$50 per person deposit is applicable for 2-9 day sailings (including Alaska, Horizon, Vista, Panorama and Radiance but excluding all Europe, Mardi Gras and Celebration sailings). $99 per person deposit applies Celebration and Mardi Gras sailings. $199 per person deposit applies to on 10+ day and all Europe sailings.

For complete terms and details, contact you local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.