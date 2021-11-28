Cruise News Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2021: All the Free Perks From Cruise...

Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2021: All the Free Perks From Cruise Lines

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Cruise lines are offering Cyber Monday cruise deals this year that include free balcony upgrades, kids sail for free, up to 35% off cruises, and loads of free perks to enhance your vacation.

Here is a list of cruise deals that cruise lines are offering for Cyber Monday 2021:

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian is offering up to $4,250 in savings on cruises. The savings include the following:

  • 70% off the second guest in a stateroom
  • Free open bar
  • Free specialty dining
  • Free shore excursions
  • Free WiFi
  • 3rd and 4th guest sail free
  • Free airfare for second guest
  • $250 in cruise spending money
  • View Prices on Cruises on NCL

Holland America Line – Holland America Line’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run through November 30 and include the following:

  • Signature Beverage Package
  • Specialty dining
  • Up to 3 free shore excursions depending on length of the cruise
  • WiFi Surf Package
  • Up to $200 in cruise spending money
  • Deposits from $99 per person
  • View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival is offering up to 40% off cruises, deposits starting at $50, free cabin upgrades, and up to $100 in instant savings. View Best Deals on Carnival Cruises

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering up to a 4 category upgrade, 2-1 cruise fares, free airfare with transfers, and one perk that includes everything from shore excursions to $800 in shipboard credit. View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off every cruise and up to $550 off sailings beginning December 23, 2021. Sale ends on November 30.  View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Princess Cruises – Princess is offering two different deals for Cyber Monday.  The first includes drinks, WiFi, 50% deposits, and up to $200 to spend onboard.  The second is Princess Cruises’ “No Frills” fare that offers the best possible price on cruises, $99 deposits, and up to $200 to spend on board.  View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Shore Excursions – Save up to 40% on shore excursions through our partner Shore Excursions Group.

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, the new adults only cruise line that is now sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, is offering 20% off cruises and a $100 bar tab. Sale ends on November 29. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering 50% off the second guest in a stateroom and up to $300 to spend on board.  Always Included includes drinks, WiFi, and gratuities.  The cruise line is adding in up to $300 to spend on board.  View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Emerald Cruises – Emerald is offering up to 60% off the second guest in a stateroom on river cruises in Europe. For those looking to book an ocean sailing on the soon-to-launch superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Cruises is offering up to 50% off the second guest on select 2022 departures in the Red and Adriatic Seas. As an added bonus, guests who pay for their Black Friday/Cyber Monday booking in full by December 15, 2021 will save and additional 10%.

Hurtigruten – Hurtigruten is offering up to 50% off expedition cruises when booking through a travel agent. Cruises to Iceland, Panama, Canada, South America, and Antarctica are included in this sale.

Azamara – Azamara is offering 20% off cruises, free WiFi, and $300 in on board credit.

For complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s Cyber Monday deals, contact your local travel professional or visit each cruise line’s website.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
