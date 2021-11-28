Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2021: All the Free Perks From Cruise Lines

Cruise lines are offering Cyber Monday cruise deals this year that include free balcony upgrades, kids sail for free, up to 35% off cruises, and loads of free perks to enhance your vacation.



Here is a list of cruise deals that cruise lines are offering for Cyber Monday 2021:

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian is offering up to $4,250 in savings on cruises. The savings include the following:

70% off the second guest in a stateroom

Free open bar

Free specialty dining

Free shore excursions

Free WiFi

3rd and 4th guest sail free

Free airfare for second guest

$250 in cruise spending money

View Prices on Cruises on NCL

Holland America Line – Holland America Line’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run through November 30 and include the following:

Signature Beverage Package

Specialty dining

Up to 3 free shore excursions depending on length of the cruise

WiFi Surf Package

Up to $200 in cruise spending money

Deposits from $99 per person

View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival is offering up to 40% off cruises, deposits starting at $50, free cabin upgrades, and up to $100 in instant savings. View Best Deals on Carnival Cruises

Sponsored Links



Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering up to a 4 category upgrade, 2-1 cruise fares, free airfare with transfers, and one perk that includes everything from shore excursions to $800 in shipboard credit. View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off every cruise and up to $550 off sailings beginning December 23, 2021. Sale ends on November 30. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Princess Cruises – Princess is offering two different deals for Cyber Monday. The first includes drinks, WiFi, 50% deposits, and up to $200 to spend onboard. The second is Princess Cruises’ “No Frills” fare that offers the best possible price on cruises, $99 deposits, and up to $200 to spend on board. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Shore Excursions – Save up to 40% on shore excursions through our partner Shore Excursions Group.

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, the new adults only cruise line that is now sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, is offering 20% off cruises and a $100 bar tab. Sale ends on November 29. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering 50% off the second guest in a stateroom and up to $300 to spend on board. Always Included includes drinks, WiFi, and gratuities. The cruise line is adding in up to $300 to spend on board. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Emerald Cruises – Emerald is offering up to 60% off the second guest in a stateroom on river cruises in Europe. For those looking to book an ocean sailing on the soon-to-launch superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Cruises is offering up to 50% off the second guest on select 2022 departures in the Red and Adriatic Seas. As an added bonus, guests who pay for their Black Friday/Cyber Monday booking in full by December 15, 2021 will save and additional 10%.

Hurtigruten – Hurtigruten is offering up to 50% off expedition cruises when booking through a travel agent. Cruises to Iceland, Panama, Canada, South America, and Antarctica are included in this sale.

Azamara – Azamara is offering 20% off cruises, free WiFi, and $300 in on board credit.

For complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s Cyber Monday deals, contact your local travel professional or visit each cruise line’s website.