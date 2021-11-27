Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise Deals for Two More Days

Royal Caribbean has extended their Black Friday cruise deals for two more days that includes 30% off all cruises and up to $550 in instant savings when you book a cruise on your favorite Royal Caribbean cruise ship.



Royal Caribbean’s Cyber Week Sale includes cruises to over 270 destinations around the globe. Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world and has more ships than any other line.

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday sale includes the following: (You can see all Black Friday cruise deals here)

Up to $550 in instant savings

30% off every guest

CRUISE WITH CONFIDENCE — Cancel up to 48 hours before sailing and get a Future Cruise Credit, plus the cruise line’s Best Price Guarantee

BEST PRICE GUARANTEE — Spot a better price on a booked cruise up to 48 hours before you sail and Royal Caribbean will match it

Sale runs through November 28, 2021

View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

This sale is good for Royal Caribbean cruises that depart on or after December 23, 2021.

Sponsored Links



For complete terms and conditions of this Black Friday sale from Royal Caribbean, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.

Combinability: 30% Off Every Guest and 2022 Kicker are combinable with each other as well as promotional OBCs, Next Cruise offers, instant savings, restricted discounts (for example, Seniors, Residents, Military), Promo Code driven offers, Free Upgrades, Crown and Anchor discounts and Shareholder Benefits.