List of Each Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2021

Most cruise lines are offering Black Friday cruise deals again this year with extra savings that includes reduced deposits, free beverage packages, free shore excursions, free WiFi, free specialty dining, and reduced prices on cruises.



This is a list of what each cruise line is offering for Black Friday 2021.

Holland America Line – Holland America is offering $99 cruise deposits, free beverage packages, free WiFi, up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each, and free specialty dining on cruises. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

MSC Cruises – MSC is offering free balcony upgrades (for the price of an ocean view cabin) and kids sail for free on three, four, and seven night cruises to the Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 70% off the second guests in a stateroom as well as the following seven free offers: Beverage package, specialty dining, shore excursions, WiFi, extra guests sail for free, free airfare for second guest, and $250 to spend on your cruise. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off every guest and up to $550 in savings on cruises in 2022. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises is offering 50% off the second guest in a stateroom and up to $300 in spending money on your cruise. Sale is good for cruises from December 18, 2021 until March 31, 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Cruises

Princess Cruises – Princess is offering two different deals for Black Friday. One is cruise deposits 50% off and up to $200 spending money. The other is adds in free drinks, WiFi and Crew Appreciation. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, the new adults only cruise line that is now sailing out of Miami, is offering 20% off cruise fares and $100 towards your prepaid bar tab. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering up to a 4 Category upgrade, two for one cruise fares, free airfare, and the choice of one amenity (8 shore excursions, beverage package, up to $800 in shipboard credit). View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Hurtigruten – Hurtigruten is offering up to 50% off cruises to Antarctica, Alaska, the Galapagos, Iceland, and Norway.

Azamara – Azamara is offering 20% off cruises, $1,000 in onboard credit, and an upgraded premium beverage package for two.

This article will be updated as more cruise lines announce their deals for Black Friday 2021.