Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week

Royal Caribbean will offer special kosher meals for Yeshiva Week on Harmony of the Seas as the cruise ship sails a seven night cruise to the Caribbean.



This special sailing on Harmony of the Seas will depart from Port Canaveral on January 23, 2022 and visit the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, as well as Nassau, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica.

This one time Kosher Fresh Dining Package is $35 per day for adults, $17.50 per day for kids six through twelve, and free for those five and under. The package can only be reserved via the Pre-Cruise Planner (PCP) call center. Please call 1-800-398-9819 to book.

The Kosher meals will be served buffet style in the Solarium Bistro and includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The venue will be used exclusively for Kosher meals during this sailing.

All kosher meals are produced under Mashgiach Temidi, all meats are Glatt Kosher, and milk products are Chalav Stam.

Rabbi Dovid Weberman will be onboard the cruise, and he will provide Glatt Kosher Supervision. Minyamin and Torah Reading will be available onboard.

Space is limited so Royal Caribbean is encouraging anyone interested in this Kosher package to book at least 4 weeks prior to their sailing.

The cruise line also said that purchases while onboard may not be available.