Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week

Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean will offer special kosher meals for Yeshiva Week on Harmony of the Seas as the cruise ship sails a seven night cruise to the Caribbean.

This special sailing on Harmony of the Seas will depart from Port Canaveral on January 23, 2022 and visit the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, as well as Nassau, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica.

This one time Kosher Fresh Dining Package is $35 per day for adults, $17.50 per day for kids six through twelve, and free for those five and under. The package can only be reserved via the Pre-Cruise Planner (PCP) call center. Please call 1-800-398-9819 to book.

The Kosher meals will be served buffet style in the Solarium Bistro and includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The venue will be used exclusively for Kosher meals during this sailing.

Sponsored Links

All kosher meals are produced under Mashgiach Temidi, all meats are Glatt Kosher, and milk products are Chalav Stam.

Rabbi Dovid Weberman will be onboard the cruise, and he will provide Glatt Kosher Supervision. Minyamin and Torah Reading will be available onboard.

Space is limited so Royal Caribbean is encouraging anyone interested in this Kosher package to book at least 4 weeks prior to their sailing.

The cruise line also said that purchases while onboard may not be available.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week
Previous articleHolland America Line Offering Loads of Freebies for Black Friday
Next articleList of Each Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas Is Now Sailing From Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas is now sailing from Los Angeles for the first time and will sail three, four, and five night...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Odyssey of the Seas Is Christened

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean christened their newest cruise ship this weekend in Port Everglades as Erin Brown, the first Bahamian paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Makes 3 Changes to Upcoming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has made three changes to upcoming cruises as they continue to bring more cruise ships back into service. The three changes are as...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,285FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas Is Now Sailing From Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas is now sailing from Los Angeles for the first time and will sail three, four, and five night...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Odyssey of the Seas Is Christened

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean christened their newest cruise ship this weekend in Port Everglades as Erin Brown, the first Bahamian paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Makes 3 Changes to Upcoming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has made three changes to upcoming cruises as they continue to bring more cruise ships back into service. The three changes are as...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Brings Back WOW Sale For Four Days

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has brought back their most popular sale for four days.  The cruise line's WOW Sale offers deals on cruises that includes 30%...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

List of Each Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2021

Ben Souza -
Most cruise lines are offering Black Friday cruise deals again this year with extra savings that includes reduced deposits, free beverage packages, free shore...

Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean will offer special kosher meals for Yeshiva Week on Harmony of the Seas as the cruise ship sails a seven night cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share