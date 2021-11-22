Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Offering Loads of Freebies for Black Friday

Holland America Line Offering Loads of Freebies for Black Friday

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce their Black Friday deals for 2021 and they are offering loads of freebies on cruises to go along with $99 deposits.

Holland America Line is adding more cruise ships back into service and their Black Friday sale includes cruises to the the Caribbean, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, the South Pacific, South America, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more.

Holland America Line’s Black Friday sale includes the following:

  • Signature Beverage Package
  • Up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each
  • WiFi Surf Package
  • Three nights of specialty dining
  • $99 cruise deposits
  • Crew appreciation valued at $100 per person
  • Valid on select cruises through December 2023
  • View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Black Friday sale runs from November 23 through November 30, 2021.  The sale is not valid on cruises five days or less or on Grand Voyages.

For complete terms and conditions, contact your local travel agent or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
