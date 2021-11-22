Holland America Line Offering Loads of Freebies for Black Friday

Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce their Black Friday deals for 2021 and they are offering loads of freebies on cruises to go along with $99 deposits.



Holland America Line is adding more cruise ships back into service and their Black Friday sale includes cruises to the the Caribbean, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, the South Pacific, South America, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more.

Holland America Line’s Black Friday sale includes the following:

Signature Beverage Package

Up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each

WiFi Surf Package

Three nights of specialty dining

$99 cruise deposits

Crew appreciation valued at $100 per person

Valid on select cruises through December 2023

Holland America Line’s Black Friday sale runs from November 23 through November 30, 2021. The sale is not valid on cruises five days or less or on Grand Voyages.

For complete terms and conditions, contact your local travel agent or visit HollandAmerica.com.