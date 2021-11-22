Cruise News Cruise Line's New Submarine Makes Its Debut

Cruise Line’s New Submarine Makes Its Debut

By Ben Souza
A cruise line’s new submarine made its debut during a current cruise to Antarctica on Crystal Endeavor.

Crystal Cruises’ new expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, is currently on its inaugural cruise to Antarctica.  During the cruise, the ship’s submarine made its debut.

The submersible is able to dive down several hundred feet below the surface to view marine life like ever before. No special equipment or gear is required in the two-person underwater vehicle (plus pilot) which takes guests on an unforgettable undersea journey offering a truly unique way to experience and explore the icy polar region.

The German-engineered Crystal Endeavor is on the first of eight 11-day Antarctica voyages that depart from Ushuaia, Argentina and crosses the famed Drake Passage before visiting South Shetland Islands, the Weddell Sea, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia, as well as ample time exploring the Antarctic peninsula, home to penguin colonies, seals, whales and seabirds.

The expedition cruise ship will sail to Antarctica through February 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
