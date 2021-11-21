Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line had their ninth cruise ship resume cruises this weekend when Norwegian Joy began sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Joy’s return to Miami includes a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean voyages to Roatán, Bay Islands, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize – the cruise line’s private resort destination in Belize.

“The momentum of our Great Cruise Comeback continues as Norwegian Joy resumes voyages from our beloved hometown of Miami to join our other world-class vessels sailing from our brand-new terminal to continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the launch of our ninth ship, we now have more than two-thirds of our berths in operation, and we couldn’t be more excited. Norwegian Joy’s comeback is perfectly timed with the recent launch of our ‘Greatest Deal Ever’ and latest deployment of itineraries, we’re making it even easier for our guests to book a well-deserved getaway offering them more destinations and ships to choose along with the best value at sea.”

Beginning in December, four NCL cruise ships will call PortMiami home: Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Getaway, and the soon-to-restart Norwegian Pearl.

From December 12, 2021 to April 10, 2022, Norwegian Encore, the cruise line’s newest and most innovative ship, will offer a series of seven-day voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Getaway will also sail to the Eastern Caribbean, with five- and nine-day voyages available from December 22, 2021 to February 11, 2022. Norwegian Pearl will make her return to cruising on December 23, 2021, with an 11-day roundtrip Panama Canal voyage from the Magic City to Cartagena, Colombia; Panama Canal/Gatun Lake and Colón, Panama; Puerto Limón, Costa Rica; Roatán, Bay Islands; Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Guests interested in planning their dream cruise vacation can now take advantage of Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Greatest Deal Ever” which includes a 70% discount off the second guest fare and seven free offers worth up to $4,250.