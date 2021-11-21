Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line had their ninth cruise ship resume cruises this weekend when Norwegian Joy began sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Joy’s return to Miami includes a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean voyages to Roatán, Bay Islands, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize – the cruise line’s private resort destination in Belize.

“The momentum of our Great Cruise Comeback continues as Norwegian Joy resumes voyages from our beloved hometown of Miami to join our other world-class vessels sailing from our brand-new terminal to continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the launch of our ninth ship, we now have more than two-thirds of our berths in operation, and we couldn’t be more excited. Norwegian Joy’s comeback is perfectly timed with the recent launch of our ‘Greatest Deal Ever’ and latest deployment of itineraries, we’re making it even easier for our guests to book a well-deserved getaway offering them more destinations and ships to choose along with the best value at sea.”

Sponsored Links

Beginning in December, four NCL cruise ships will call PortMiami home: Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Getaway, and the soon-to-restart Norwegian Pearl.

From December 12, 2021 to April 10, 2022, Norwegian Encore, the cruise line’s newest and most innovative ship, will offer a series of seven-day voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Getaway will also sail to the Eastern Caribbean, with five- and nine-day voyages available from December 22, 2021 to February 11, 2022. Norwegian Pearl will make her return to cruising on December 23, 2021, with an 11-day roundtrip Panama Canal voyage from the Magic City to Cartagena, Colombia; Panama Canal/Gatun Lake and Colón, Panama; Puerto Limón, Costa Rica; Roatán, Bay Islands; Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Guests interested in planning their dream cruise vacation can now take advantage of Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Greatest Deal Ever” which includes a 70% discount off the second guest fare and seven free offers worth up to $4,250.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises
Previous articleCruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore Excursions, WiFi, and More

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the biggest sale in their history that has 70% off the second guest in a stateroom along with seven...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Cruises Out of Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line resumed cruises from Los Angeles when Norwegian Bliss began sailing seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. Norwegian Bliss, one of the...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Adding Price is Right and the Fastest Drop Dry Slides at Sea

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line's next new cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, will wow cruisers with the first three story race track at sea, the fastest freefall...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,285FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore Excursions, WiFi, and More

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the biggest sale in their history that has 70% off the second guest in a stateroom along with seven...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Cruises Out of Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line resumed cruises from Los Angeles when Norwegian Bliss began sailing seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. Norwegian Bliss, one of the...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Adding Price is Right and the Fastest Drop Dry Slides at Sea

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line's next new cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, will wow cruisers with the first three story race track at sea, the fastest freefall...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Dual Milestones in Miami

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated dual milestones this weekend when they not only sailed from Miami for the first time in 17 months, but also...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line had their ninth cruise ship resume cruises this weekend when Norwegian Joy began sailing from Miami to the Caribbean. Norwegian Joy's return...

Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced epic cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Bali, Fiji, and the French Polynesia in 2023 with 30% off standard cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share