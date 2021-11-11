Norwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore Excursions, WiFi, and More

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the biggest sale in their history that has 70% off the second guest in a stateroom along with seven free offers that include drinks, WiFi, and shore excursions.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest cruise deals will offer up to $4,250 in savings on your next cruise. Cruises included in this deal run through the summer of 2024 as the cruise line launches deals early as we head to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Greatest Deal Ever includes the following:
- 70% off the second guest in a stateroom
- Free drink packages
- Free specialty dining
- Free shore excursions
- Free WiFi
- Free extra guests in a stateroom
- Free airfare for second guest
- Includes a $250 CruiseFirst certificate
- Deal starts on November 16, 2021
- View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line
This offer is valid on cruises that are three nights and longer on Norwegian Cruise Line.
For complete terms and details of this special sale from Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit NCL.com.
