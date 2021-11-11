Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore...

Norwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore Excursions, WiFi, and More

By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the biggest sale in their history that has 70% off the second guest in a stateroom along with seven free offers that include drinks, WiFi, and shore excursions.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest cruise deals will offer up to $4,250 in savings on your next cruise.  Cruises included in this deal run through the summer of 2024 as the cruise line launches deals early as we head to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Greatest Deal Ever includes the following:

  • 70% off the second guest in a stateroom
  • Free drink packages
  • Free specialty dining
  • Free shore excursions
  • Free WiFi
  • Free extra guests in a stateroom
  • Free airfare for second guest
  • Includes a $250  CruiseFirst certificate
  • Deal starts on November 16, 2021
  • View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

This offer is valid on cruises that are three nights and longer on Norwegian Cruise Line.

For complete terms and details of this special sale from Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit NCL.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleFirst Impressions of Holland America Line’s Newest Cruise Ship Rotterdam

