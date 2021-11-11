Norwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore Excursions, WiFi, and More

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the biggest sale in their history that has 70% off the second guest in a stateroom along with seven free offers that include drinks, WiFi, and shore excursions.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest cruise deals will offer up to $4,250 in savings on your next cruise. Cruises included in this deal run through the summer of 2024 as the cruise line launches deals early as we head to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Greatest Deal Ever includes the following:

70% off the second guest in a stateroom

Free drink packages

Free specialty dining

Free shore excursions

Free WiFi

Free extra guests in a stateroom

Free airfare for second guest

Includes a $250 CruiseFirst certificate

Deal starts on November 16, 2021

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line

This offer is valid on cruises that are three nights and longer on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Sponsored Links



For complete terms and details of this special sale from Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit NCL.com.