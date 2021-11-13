Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Another Former Ship Name

Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Another Former Ship Name

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back another former cruise ship name and Carnival Jubilee will be the name of their third Excel class ship debuting in 2023.

Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, Texas and will have all of the great features that debuted on the hit ship Mardi Gras this summer including a roller coaster.

“Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston’s expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we’ve got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love.”

Carnival Jubilee will be the third ship from Carnival Cruise Line to bring back a former ship name. The first was sister ship Mardi Gras and the second will be Carnival Celebration that will enter service next year.

Carnival Jubilee will arrive at 182,800 gross tons, with a capacity of more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew. She’ll be sailing seven-day western Caribbean itineraries and will include features from her sister ships that guests know and love including the BOLT roller coaster on the top deck, expanded dining options, new designs for suites and staterooms, and a stunning, three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the ship that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

The cruise ship will also have six fun-filled zones like her sisters, two of which will be brand-new concepts to be revealed at a later date. Details on these just-for-Jubilee firsts and other exciting news will be shared over the coming months.

Cruises from Galveston on Carnival Jubilee will open for bookings in early 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Will Offer 70% Off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks, Shore Excursions, WiFi, and More

