Sneak Peek at Black Friday Cruise Deals from Different Cruise Lines

Cruise lines will be offering special cruise deals once again for Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Thanksgiving week this year that include everything from special discounts to free beverage packages, WiFi, shore excursions, airfare, and more.



Here is a sneak peek at Black Friday cruise deals for 2021. This list will be updated as cruise lines announce what they will be offering.

Virgin Voyages – Virgin Voyages’ epic fall deals starts on November 15 and includes 20% off cruises and an extra $100 toward your prepaid bar tab. This deal is good for voyages from December to March 2022 that visit the Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin You can read more about Virgin Voyages in our full review here.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering their greatest deal ever that starts in two days and will lead up to Black Friday/Cyber Monday. The second guest in a stateroom is 70% off and cruise fares include seven free offers like free open bar, free WiFi, free shore excursions, free specialty dining, free airfare, and more. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

Sponsored Links



Hurtigruten – Hurtigruten is offering savings of up to 50% off to most of the destinations that they cruise to. Cruise deposits will also be lowered to 10% of the cruise fare and the special rates are available when booking through a travel agent.

Atlas Ocean Voyages – One of the world’s newest cruise lines, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering complimentary round-trip, intercontinental business-class air travel for all new deposited suite bookings or 20 percent savings for all new deposited stateroom bookings made aboard Atlas voyages departing from March 1 through September 30, 2022. Use promo code BLKFRI21 at booking to take advantage of this special offer. Sale runs from November 26 though the 30th.

This list will be updated as more cruise lines announce what they will be offering for Black Friday 2021. In the past, most cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity, Princess, MSC, and others have offered special deals around Thanksgiving week and weekend.

You can view last year’s Black Friday deals here.