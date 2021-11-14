Two Cruise Lines Resume Cruises from Two More Ports in Florida

Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line each resumed cruises from another Florida port this weekend as more cruise ships continue to come back into service.



Norwegian Cruise Line resumed cruises from Port Canaveral yesterday when Norwegian Escape began offering cruises to the Caribbean. This is NCL’s eighth cruise ship to come back into service.

“We have welcomed back more than 110,000 guests worldwide as part of our global redeployment efforts,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our Great Cruise Comeback stems beyond the relaunch of our vessels but also the return of our shipboard team members who have been excited to return to deliver unforgettable vacations experiences to our guests.”

Norwegian Escape will sail week long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral through the rest of the year.

Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from Tampa today when the first passengers boarded Carnival Pride in over a year.

To commemorate the special day, Carnival Cruise Line held a “Back to Fun” event at the Port of Tampa. Carnival’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Pride Captain Rino Costanzo, and Port Tampa Bay’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Raul Alfonso cut a ceremonial ribbon to much fanfare and officially welcomed the first guests on board.

“We have been a proud member of the Tampa community for more than 25 years, having been the first cruise line to sail from Tampa in 1994, so we’re absolutely thrilled to provide our guests an opportunity to get Back to Fun from the port while supporting the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.