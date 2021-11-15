Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's New Ship Odyssey of the Seas Is Christened

Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Odyssey of the Seas Is Christened

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean christened their newest cruise ship this weekend in Port Everglades as Erin Brown, the first Bahamian paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic Games qualifiers, served as the ship’s godmother.

Brown is now the first Bahamian godmother of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

“Today, we get to show the world what imagination and determination look like when they come together,” said Richard Fain, CEO and Chairman of Royal Caribbean Group. “All of what our teams have done over the past 20 months has led us to this moment when we can finally show the innovation and beauty of Odyssey of the Seas.”

Royal Caribbean cruises have visited The Bahamas and the Caribbean for 52 years and counting. Year after year, guests of all ages can set sail to explore the regions’ stunning destinations. In June, The Bahamas was where Royal Caribbean’s first cruise back in the western hemisphere set sail after more than a 15-month pause.

On full display during the official naming ceremony was Odyssey of the Seas itself. The first Quantum Ultra Class ship in North America features a combination of new, thrilling experiences and signature adventures guests know and love.

Highlights include a vibrant resort-style pool deck inspired by the Caribbean, the new Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Teppanyaki, the restaurant serving up Far East flavors and making its North America debut; and one-of-a-kind entertainment that pushes the bounds of imagination in the high-tech venue Two70 and the Royal Theater.

“I am immensely grateful to have been selected as Godmother to Odyssey of the Seas,” said Brown. “As a proud Bahamian, it is an honor to also represent The Bahamas and share my story with so many others. My experiences have empowered me to reinvent myself and transform my life, and I’m committed to helping ensure others can do the same.”

Odyssey of the Seas will offer six and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades for the winter season before moving to Rome.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
